'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Television actor Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor made the announcement on Instagram and informed fans about his health condition. The actor who recently resumed work after a long hiatus of four months mentioned that he had mild symptoms after which he got himself tested. Parth also urged and requested everyone who has been with him in close proximity over the last few days to get themselves tested as soon as possible. Parth also mentioned that the BMC officials are in constant touch with him. Parth has currently self quarantined himself and is following the guidelines prescribed to him by the doctors.

Parth shared his selfie on Instagram while updating fans about his condition. After Parth was tested positive, the entire team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay including production team and artists has been asked to undergo Covid-19 tests.The actor currently plays the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji telefilms. Parth was shooting for the show since June 27 and was also joined by her co-actor Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna in the show.

As per reports, the shooting of the show was taking place at Killick Nixon. Parth had even shared a photo from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 a couple of weeks ago. The actor who was elated to resume work after a long break wrote, "Back to Shoot after 3 months...Back to normalcy" Apart from the two prominent stars, recently actor Karan Patel has also joined the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay where he will be seen essaying the role of Rishabh Bajaj in the coming time. New episodes of the daily soap were to air from July 13.



