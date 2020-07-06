'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor Parth Samthaan decides to take break from social media

Popular television show Kausautii Zindagii Kay's lead actor Parth Samthaan who enjoys a massive fan following on social media has decided to take a break from it. The news came as a great shock for his fans as they will not be able to know what is happening in the life of the actor. Parth shared a post on social media and informed fans about his decision. The actor even informed his fans that he will be back soon.

Parth Samthaan takes a break from social media

Parth shared a picture of his balcony and the sky while announcing the news on his Instagram story. While captioning the post, he wrote, 'Going off social media for some time, see you soo.' The actor did not reveal much information behind his social media detox, but it seems that he needs a break from whatever is happening all around.

Of late, many television actors have opened up about facing mental health issues amid lockdown, and the recent speak up is actor Parth Samthaan. Talking to his Instagram handle to express gratitude towards those who supported him through this phase, Parth Samthaan thanked his loved ones and friends who have influenced him to become a better person. The actor added that there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, which have given him strength.

In the caption, Parth Samthaan wrote: “Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that’s what gives us the strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over. We are Ready! To face this world again!”. Soon after the picture was posted, actors Hina Khan and Arjun Bijlani shared their piece of advice with Parth and asked him to 'focus on good things'.



On the work front, Parth has begun shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay after a three-month-long break. As per reports, the show is all set to make a huge comeback with fresh episodes from July 13. The frenzy fans of the show can now easily watch their favourite on-screen characters Prerna and Anurag who are all set to enthrall fans with their chemistry in the show. This news is surely a treat for all KZK fans who were eagerly waiting to know what will happen in Anurag and Prerna's life further in the show. Actress Erica Fernandes who plays the rule of Prerna has reportedly assured fans that the entire cast is all set to be back into action and she is ready to complete her story with her on-screen love, Anurag.

