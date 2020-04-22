Urvashi Dholakia's Savage Reply To Fan's Question Will Leave You In Splits; Read

Urvashi Dholakia gained popularity after her role in the 2001 daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor is known to be very active on social media and is known for her witty replies. Recently, at the time of lockdown, Urvashi Dholakia's recent reply to a comment on her post left her fans in splits.

Also Read: Urvashi Dholakia Explains Social Distancing In 'Komolika' Style; Turns Into 'Coronikaaa'

Also Read: Urvashi Dholakia Says 'Trending Now With Urvashi' Is Meant To Be A Source Of Happiness

On April 21, Urvashi Dholakia took to her Instagram account to post a selfie of herself rocking a denim cap. Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor captioned the picture:

"Bejewelled from within ✨🧢. #urvashidholakia9 #live #love #laugh #dreamer #believer #believealwaysandforever #fierce #strong #thisisme #iamwhoiam #mylife #loveit #happiness 💋 #style #stylefile #fashion #popofcolor #black #sporty #selfquarantine #socialdistancing #love #selftime #bejeweled".

One of her fans commented on the picture asking Urvashi "Match hain kya aaj". To this Urvashi Dholakia had a witty reply which stole everyone's attention. She said: "haan hai bilkul hai 🤣 komolika & coronica ke beech 🤣🤣😜". The fans were impressed when Urvashi Dholakia mentioned the name of her character Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Check out Urvashi Dholakia's reply below

Here is a look at the picture posted by Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia's fans love her entertaining TikTok videos. Here is the recent TikTok video posted by the actor which her fans loved. Watch the video posted by the actor below.

Earlier, the Komolika actor had posted some hilarious memes and videos on her Instagram handle. These posts were short clips of her character as Komolika, addressing the situation of Coronavirus pandemic. Fans could not control their laughter and compared hilariously wordplayed the name of her character 'Komolika' to 'Coronika'.

Also Read: Urvashi Dholakia Was Only 15 When She Got Selected For 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', Know More

Also Read: Urvashi Dholakia's Net Worth Is So Staggering, Fans Will Go 'Dekh Bhai Dekh'; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.