Kasautii Zindagii Kay December 24 Update: Komolika Drugs Anurag

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001 version, which was as popular as this new version, if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's December 24 episode?

The December 24 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Prerna showing the note and the baby doll to Shivani. Prerna told her it suggested that they would have a baby. Prerna asked Shivani to switch on the generator. Moloy thanked Prerna and asked her to stay back since it was late at night. But she said she needed to leave since she doesn’t get good sleep in a new place. when Anupam pointed out it was late at night, Mohini said that she would send Mohan with her. Moloy got angry and asked Mohini to let Prerna speak for herself. Mohini got angry and left but Prerna also declined Moloy’s offer.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 23 | Prerna Hatches A Plan

Komolika video called Prerna and asked her how she liked her surprise. She told her that while Prerna was looking for her and Anurag in the farmhouse, they were in a hotel suite. She also told her that she would drug Anurag and spiked his drink. She shows Anurag coming in through the door and shouts his name but Komolika disconnected the call.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 20 | Prerna Is Scared Of Komolika's Plan

Komolika asked Anurag to drink, but the latter said that he wanted to rest. Komolika thought that Anurag wasted a pill, but she had more for such emergencies. Anurag thought of calling Prerna and looked for his phone. He asked Komolika if she knew where his phone was, but she said he left it at the farmhouse. He asked for her phone to make a phone call to Prerna. Komolika pretended to call Prerna’s number and told Anurag that she was not answering. Anurag said that he was having a headache and Komolika asked him to take her medicine. Anurag got dizzy fell down. Komolika thought that she had won and Prerna lost since Anurag was now completely alone with her.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 17 | Anurag Takes Prerna Home

Meanwhile, Prerna asked Anupam if he knew where Anurag was. But the latter did not. But just that moment, he got a message of a bank card swipe and told Prerna he got to know his location. He shouted to Prerna, who stopped the car. He told her the hotel name and Prerna and Shivani left for the destination. Prerna told Shivani that she would not let Komolika manipulate her love. Shivani replied that Komolika was very smart. Prerna said that the staff would not let them reach Anurag. Prerna and Shivani arrive at Ronit’s home and as soon as he gets out, he pretends to call a killer to murder Komolika. She said that she would kill Komolika. Shivani screamed, asking if Prerna had gone mad, but Prerna replied that she would have killed Ronit if he was there then. She called John and asked him to kill Sonalika that night. After the flashback ended, Prerna told Shivani that she knew that Ronit loved his sister and would do anything to save her. She told Shivani that this time it would be Ronit who shattered Komolika’s suhaagraat dreams.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay December 16 Update: Komolika Disguises As A Nurse To Kill Prerna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.