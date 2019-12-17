Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 17 | Anurag Takes Prerna Home

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001 version, which was as popular as this new version, if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's December 17 episode?

The December 17 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Komolika hiding from Anurag. Anurag saw Prerna raising her hand and asked her if he would call the doctor. Komolika got angry seeing Prerna holding Anurag’s hand. Prerna asked Anurag to take her home despite Anurag’s assurances that the place was safe. Komolika wondered why the medicines were not working. Meanwhile, Anurag tried to take Prerna out of the room but a nurse scolded him telling it was against the hospital’s rule to take a patient out while they were being treated. Anurag took Prerna back inside the room.

Meanwhile, Shivani followed Ronit. The latter went to Somesh and tried to explain that Komolika is a nice person but he saw him while she was angry but Somesh left saying his shift was over. Shivani wondered that Ronit was there to harm Prerna. Anurag, on the other hand, made Prerna sit on a wheelchair while the latter kept pleading to take her home. Shivani came there and Anurag told her that he had paid the hospital bills and was taking her home. He also asked her to inform Dr Rupali since they might need her. Komolika got furious watching all this from a distance.

Anurag took Prerna to his car and joked that he is doing the wrong thing by taking her home but he was doing it because she asked him to. Prerna smiled and joked back saying she was special. Prerna and Anurag reached her home to find Dr Rupali already there. She asked which doctor was seeing Prerna and added how could he give such a high dose injection to her. Anurag told her that Prerna’s family would call her if necessary and Rupali left. Prerna held Anurag’s hand and asked him never to leave her and Anurag replied that he never would.

At the Basu house, Anupam asked Anurag why did he take Prerna away. Anurag apologised and said that Prerna asked him to get her out of there and he felt her safety was his priority. He said that Prerna thought the accident was intentional. He also informed Anupam about the license number. Anupam also revealed that when the chandelier fell, a waiter had seen a man do it. Hearing this, Anurag vowed not to leave Prerna alone.

Meanwhile, the truck driver called Ronit asking for money. When Ronit refused to pay, he threatened him. Anupam sees the truck leaving and got shocked seeing the same license number. He called Anurag and the latter asked Anupam to follow the truck. Meanwhile, Ronit told Komolika to give the money to the driver and end the matter. Komolika told Ronit to meet the man in the mills. She thought of her last move to kill Prerna.

