'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 3 Update | Sharmas And Basus Go Shopping

In the February 3 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Viraj took Prerna to the mall. Somehow, Anurag, Komolika, Mohini, Nivedita, Anupam, Veena, Viraj and Shivani also end up shopping in the mall. Prerna tried to tell Viraj about her and Anurag.

Viraj and Prerna go for shopping

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 3 episode began with someone knocking at the Sharma’s door. While Prerna thought it was Anurag, Veena told her it was Viraj and he wanted to take her shopping. However, when Prerna opened the door it turned out to be Anurag.

Veena asked Anurag to come in. Viraj also came in and greeted them. Viraj told Anurag that he was taking Prerna to the mall to shop for their engagement. Viraj and Prerna left. Veena asked Anurag to stay but he said he had to go to the office and left.

Anurag, Komolika, Mohini, Nivedita, Veena and Shivani also go for shopping

Anurag wondered to himself that he did not want anyone to think that he wanted to spend time with Prerna. He called Mohini and asked for Sonalika. Komolika took the call and Anurag asked her to go shopping with him. Komolika agreed and Mohini heard this. She began to pray to god. Nivedita came there and asked her what happened.

Mohini told her that Anurag asked Sonalika to go to the mall and things might be working out between them. Nivedita also suggested that she and Mohini go to mall for shopping. At the Sharma house, Veena also asked Shivani to go shopping with her.

Anupam is the new addition in the shopping group

Meanwhile, Prerna told Viraj that she wanted to talk to him. Prerna began to wonder that Viraj might help her get Anurag if he knew the entire matter. But Viraj got a call from his mother and left.

Komolika, Nivedita, Mohini and Anurag arrived at the mall. Komolika went to try out a saree while Anurag went with the owner of the mall to look at engagement rings. He tried to look for Prerna in the section. Just then, Mohini and Nivedita spotted Viraj and Veena. Mohini taunted Veena saying that was she planning to bankrupt Viraj. Anupam called Anurag and wanted his signatures on important matters. Anurag asked him to come to the mall too since he was stuck with Sonalika.

Anurag and Prerna sneak away

Shivani, meanwhile, asked Prerna what was the matter with her. Prerna said that she tried to talk to Viraj. She also felt guilty about doing wrong to him. Suddenly, Prerna started coughing and Shivani went to get water.

However, Anurag came there just then and offered her water. Prerna thanked god that Anurag was there. Anurag said he would be wherever Prerna was and he felt better when she was with him. A girl running towards them bumped into Prerna and she fell into Anurag’s arms. They had a romantic moment. Viraj saw them while going to the changing room and got shocked. The episode ended here.

