Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 31 Written Update | Jagga Points To Komolika

In the January 31 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Jagga escaped from the Basu house. Prerna confessed to Shivani that Komolika’s antics were only bringing Anurag closer to her. Komolika, meanwhile, was giving Anurag medicines which would make him forget his past.

Anurag questions Jagga

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 31 episode began with Anurag threatening Jagga that he would kill him if Jagga lied. But if Jagga spoke the truth the Anurag would let him go and also give him money. Hearing this, Komolika feared that Jagga would say everything. Viraj tried to calm Anurag down and asked him to hand Jagga over to the police. Anurag told him that he wanted to find out who was attacking Prerna constantly. Mohini, however, had already called the police and thought that they would be there any moment. Anurag asked Prerna if he was wrong but Prerna said that he was not as she also wanted to find out who was attacking her.

Jagga pointed out Komolika

Anurag asked Jagga for the name the last time but just then the police arrive. Anupam went to bring them inside. Anurag asked the inspector who called him to which the latter replied Mohini Basu. Anurag, however, said that he would not let them take Jagga until he confessed because he attacked Prerna and tried to kill her and his wife. The inspector asked Anurag to continue with the investigation. Anurag thanked the inspector but Jagga got visibly worried. Prerna asked Jagga to reveal who wanted to kill her. Jagga signalled towards Komolika. Everyone present there gets shocked.

Jagga escapes!

Mohini asked Komolika did she do it. Komolika glared at Jagga. The inspector asked Jagga was it really the woman. But Jagga denied saying it was the man and pointed at Anurag. Anurag beat up Jagga while Jagga kept laughing. Everyone tried to stop Anurag. In the scuffle, Jagga ran away but Anurag ran after him. Viraj also followed Jagga and tried to fight him. But Jagga punched his face and ran away.

Meanwhile, Veena and Suman also cam there and looked at whatever was happening. The inspector informed that Jagga would not be able to run away. Komolika asked Prerna to go back to her home and also whispered a warning to her. Anurag and Prerna looked at each other before Prerna left. This was not missed by Viraj, who wondered if Sonalika could see the same thing between Anurag and Prerna.

Prerna wants Anurag at any cost

Later, Komolika went to Ronit’s house and screamed at him. Ronit asked her to calm down but Komolika hurt him with a knife. She complained that Anurag was always protecting Prerna. She thought of trying out a new way to punish Prerna. Meanwhile, while going back home, Prerna told Shivani that no matter what Komolika tried, Anurag was coming closer to Prerna. She said that she wanted Anurag at any cost and Shivani assured her that she would.

Komolika wants Anurag to forget everything

The next morning, Anurag told Anupam that he thought of calling Prerna and asking her if she was alright but he was waiting in case she was sleeping then. Anupam asked him to change his clothes and then talk face-to-face. Anurag hugged Anupam saying he liked his idea. However, he recalled something from the past and got dizzy. While he was telling Anupam about it, Komolika entered with medicines and belittled the matter. She said that she would not let Anurag go without him taking his medicines. She wondered to herself if her medicines would let Anurag recall his past. The episode ended here.

