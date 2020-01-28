Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 28 Update | Anurag Brings Jagga Home

In the January 28 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Viraj brought Prerna back home. Anurag also came back with Jagga and said they should interrogate him before handing him over to the police. Komolika got scared and slipped out something important which made Anurag doubt her.

Everyone comes back home

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 28 episode began with Ronit thinking that Anurag has left. Viraj asked Prerna to go home with him but she was not ready to leave until Anurag came back. He called Anurag and made him talk to Prerna. Anurag scolded Prerna saying he would come back soon. He asked her to go home else he would not talk to her. Prerna agreed and Viraj apologised for getting her scolded. Anurag asked Viraj to drive carefully and the latter replied that he definitely would as she was his fiancé. Anurag went back to the cliffside and saw Jagga lying unconscious.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 22 - Did Anurag And Viraj Find Prerna?

Veena thanks Viraj

At the Basu home, Komolika thought she should pretend so as not to come under their suspicion. She told Veena that Prerna had come back. Everyone smiled hearing this and Veena asked where was Prerna. Komolika told that she, Viraj and Anurag had saved Prerna’s life. Just then Prerna and Viraj entered and Veena hugged her. Veena thanked Viraj but he told her to save her gratitude for Anurag as he had saved Prerna from falling down the cliff.

Anurag wants to interrogate Jagga

Meanwhile, Anurag came back home with Jagga and everyone got shocked. Anurag asked Anupam to get a rope. Mohini asked him who was the man and Anurag replied he was the one who pushed Prerna down the cliff. He added that he was not the real culprit but was paid by somebody to kidnap Prerna and kill her. Veena and Moloy said the man should be in the police station but Anurag said no. Anurag was not ready to let go off Jagga until he knew who appointed him and is out to hurt Prerna. This pleased Prerna who was happy thinking that Anurag noticed every time she was in danger. Anurag asked Shivani and Prerna to stay back. He thought the man would not be able to lie if Prerna was in front of him. The sisters agreed.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 23 Update | Prerna Escapes From Jagga

Komolika is scared of her truth being found out

Downstairs, Viraj also asked to stay back and Moloy agreed. He asked Shivani to take Prerna to the guest room. Anupam said they should record every word the goon says and Anurag agreed. Komolika started to get worried. She thought she had to do something about Jagga or Anurag would make him confess and she would be in danger.

Anurag promises Prerna to be there for her even after her marriage

Shivani wondered out loud to Prerna about why did the goon kidnap her. Anurag came to her asked if Prerna wanted something. But despite Prerna saying no, Anurag asked Shivani to bring her milk. Shivani left the room leaving Prerna and Anurag alone. They have a cute conversation after which Anurag held her hand and took her to the guest room. He asked her to shut the door to which Prerna nodded. Meanwhile, Komolika thought that she could tolerate Anurag’s love for Prerna but not his hatred for her. She started throwing things around. Anurag came there and asked her what happened. Komolika told she was scared and when Anurag asked why she replied because Jagga was there. Anurag suddenly asked how did she know his name. The episode ended here.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 24 Update | Prerna Is Caught Again

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 27 Written Update | Does Anurag Manage To Save Prerna?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.