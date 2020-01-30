Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 30 Update | Komolika Tries To Kill Jagga

In the January 30 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anupam left Jagga alone to go sleep. Komolika came down to kill Jagga. Prerna found out and shouted for Anurag. Jagga tried to kill Prerna instead.

Anupam slacks off on guard-duty

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 30 episode began with Anupam thinking about what Nivedita told him. He decided to take a nap. He checked om Jagga and left. Just then Jagga woke up and checked his surroundings. He got worried that he was caught by Anurag and hoped Komolika would get him freed. Meanwhile, Komolika checked on Anurag if he was sleeping. She thought that Jagga had to die else Anurag would hand him over to the police and get the truth out of him. She left the room to find Jagga. At the same time, Moloy also woke up to get water.

Komolika tries to kill Jagga

Later Jagga saw Komolika coming towards him and asked her to untie his ropes. But Komolika said she would have to kill him first else he would tell Anurag about her. Jagga pleaded that he would not say anything to Anurag. But Komolika kept blaming him for Prerna’s presence in the house. She held a knife to his neck. Just then Moloy came down and saw her. But since he was not wearing his glasses, he could not see her properly. Komolika saw him and hid while asking Jagga to pretend to sleep. Moloy thought he was imagining it and left. Jagga asked Komolika to let him go but she said that Jagga had to die. Jagga told her that his hands were tied so the Basus would wonder how did he do it. Komolika agreed that Jagga had a point and freed him. She told that she would tell the family she killed Jagga in self-defence.

Action sequence in the Basu house

Meanwhile, Prerna heard noises and went to see what was happening. She saw Komolika attacking Jagga. She screamed at Komolika to stop. But Komolika said Prerna would not be able to save him. Prerna shouted out Anurag’s name and the latter woke up. he heard Prerna’s voice and ran to help her. But Komolika still tried to stab Jagga with the knife. Anurag came there just then and seeing him, Komolika said that the man was trying to run but she stopped him. She signalled Jagga to carry on her excuse. However, the whole family came there by then and got shocked by seeing the scene. But Jagga took the knife from Komolika and threatened to cut her throat. Komolika whispered that he had to kill Prerna. Jagga let go of her and Komolika pushed Prerna towards him. Jagga caught Prerna and stabbed her but Anurag caught hold of the knife. Prerna moved away from Jagga while Anurag beat him up. Moloy, Anupam and Viraj tried to stop Anurag. Prerna sat down crying and seeing her Anurag went to her leaving Jagga. Anupam and Viraj tied up Jagga.

Veena feels Prerna is in danger

At the Sharma house, Veena had a bad dream and wanted to go to Prerna. Veena ran out on the road and tried to get an auto. Suman said she would take her and brought out the car. At the Basu house, Anurag tried to calm Prerna down while Viraj looked on. Mohini asked Prerna to go to her room and sleep. After she left, Anurag asked Jagga to tell the truth or else he would kill him. Komolika looked on in fear. The episode ended here.

