Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 7 Update: Komolika's New Plan To Kill Prerna

In the February 7 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag offered his car to Veena and her family. Komolika hatched a new plan to kill Prerna. Anurag told Prerna about the new medicines that the doctor gave him.

Anurag is a gentleman

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 7 episode began with Prerna telling Komolika that Anurag would take her from the mandap and not let her marry Viraj. Komolika left in anger. Meanwhile, Veena asked Shekhar to take out the car but Anurag offered his car. When Veena tried to refuse, Anurag said Prerna was pregnant and would feel more comfortable since his car was bigger. He turned and looked at Komolika who left from there.

Komolika discusses her plan with Viraj

Komolika went aside to call Viraj. She told him their plan was not working. Viraj asked her to have faith since he knew Veena liked him and would make sure Prerna married him. Komolika looked at Anurag’s car and told Viraj the plan was cancel since she was going to kill Prerna on the way.

Prerna becomes Anurag’s confidant

Anurag, meanwhile, came out to meet Prerna. He told her that Komolika got angry and left. Prerna asked Anurag if he doubted her but just then she stumbled and Anurag held her hand. He recalled something and started to feel dizzy. Prerna asked what happened.

Anurag took his medicines and Prerna asked him about them. He told her that the doctor gave him these medicines but they made him feel strange. He did not want to take them but Komolika and his mother forced him. Prerna asked him not to tell anyone that Anurag told this to her.

Komolika is on to another evil plan

Komolika, on the other hand, was making a mechanic tamper with Anurag’s car brakes. She asked the man to hurry up since everyone would be there soon. She got angry thinking that the man was leaving his fingerprints everywhere. Ronit asked her not to worry. Meanwhile, Veena came to get Prerna and said they should leave. Anurag left. Komolika asked the mechanic to clean his fingerprints with a cloth. But Anurag came there just then and they all hid. The episode ended here.

