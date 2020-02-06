Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 6 Update | What Does Anurag Remember?

In the February 6 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Viraj lied to Veena. Komolika hatched new plans to get back at the Basus and Prerna. Meanwhile, Anurag’s ring had still not come out Prerna’s finger. Granny told Anurag that he married Prerna.

Viraj lies

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 6 episode began with Viraj coming to meet Prerna. He told Veena that he could not catch the man since he slipped and fell. He also added that he would keep Prerna safe after marriage and has already installed CCTV cameras at home and appointed extra bodyguards for safety. Veena thanked him and Viraj left.

Komolika’s plans

At the Basu house, Komolika asked a servant if he had given the medicines to Anurag. The servant replied yes. Komolika wondered to herself that even if Anurag began to doubt about the medicines, she would tell him the servant gave him the wrong medicines.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 3 Update | Sharmas And Basus Go Shopping

Anurag tries to be Prerna’s knight in shining armour

Meanwhile, Prerna was thinking of Anurag and suddenly he appeared from the balcony. Prerna got surprised and asked him if he had come to persuade her not to marry Viraj. But Anurag said no, he had come because the ring was still stuck on Prerna’s finger and the next day was her engagement. Anurag showed her a bottle of oil that he brought to help her take out the ring but even this did not work. Anurag told Prerna that he would think of something and save her from an embarrassing moment. Saying this Anurag left.

Komolika tries a new way to get back at Mohini and Nivedita

The next morning Komolika saw Anurag sending out things. Mohini later asked Nivedita if they had anything in the office that day since Anurag was taking gifts. Nivedita said no. Just then, Komolika came there and Mohini said Anurag was trying to help the Sharmas since they were poor. But Komolika retorted back saying that she knew Prerna was trying to snatch away her husband and there was no use lying to her. Nivedita tried to manage the situation.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 4 Update | Viraj Sees Anurag And Prerna In The Trial Room

Anurag brings Prerna’s doli

Meanwhile, Prerna showed Shivani the ring on her finger and told her that Anurag made her wear this. Just then, Anurag came in with gifts and asked for Veena. Anurag said he brought gifts for the engagement. He was showing Veena the things when Prerna doubted that Anurag should have recalled something from the past after the ring incident. She told Shivani that maybe Anurag’s medical progress had stopped. But Shivani tried to console her. Veena asked Anurag to give Prerna’s gifts to her himself so that Prerna accepts the truth. But just then, Prerna’s granny came there and told Anurag that he had married her before and was now going to marry her again. Anurag got shocked but Veena managed the situation saying that granny tended to forget things.

Komolika and Prerna battle for Anurag

Later Anurag was talking to Prerna when Komolika came there. She asked Anurag why did he leave without her. After a few words, Anurag left while Komolika and Prerna began to argue. Komolika told Prerna that she would make Anurag feel guilty of cheating his wife and he would come back to her. But Prerna replied that she and Anurag loved each other and she would do anything to get him. The episode ended here.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 5 Update | Viraj Makes Interesting Confessions

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Last Week Highlights | January 27 - January 31

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.