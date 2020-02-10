'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 10 Update | Does Anurag Remember?

In the February 10 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika told Viraj about her new plans. Anurag sat in his own car to get shoes for Prerna. Ronit mistakenly thought it was Prerna and now she was going to die.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 10 episode began with Anurag asking Komolika about the car. Komolika told him that she had taken a taxi to the Sharma house. Anurag told her they were leaving for the function. Komolika wondered that she had to reach home before Anurag. She asked Ronit to leave after Prerna left in the car. Meanwhile, Prerna began to wonder who was giving those medicines to Anurag.

Ronit saw everyone leaving. But Veena went to look for her sandals. Prerna told her she would get it from the market. When Veena tried to stop her, Prerna said it would only take 15 minutes. Veena asked Prerna to be careful and Prerna went towards Anurag’s car. Seeing her approach, Ronit and the mechanic hid.

Later, Viraj’s parents welcomed Komolika and Mohini. Viraj also greeted them. The Sharmas were the next to arrive. Viraj asked them where was Prerna and Shekhar said she would come later. Komolika began to wonder where was Anurag. Meanwhile, Prerna sat in Anurag’s car and the latter asked her where was she going. Prerna told him she was going to buy shoes for herself. Anurag offered to bring it for her but Prerna also wanted to come along. Anurag asked her to go inside and rest while he got the shoes for her. Ronit saw the car leaving and thought he did a successful car.

At Viraj’s house, Viraj asked Komolika what did she say during their last conversation. Komolika told him that she would kill Prerna. But Viraj asked Komolika to let him marry Prerna and tell her what mistakes she did before killing her. But Komolika told him about the car and the brakes. In the Sharma house, Prerna went inside and told Veena that Anurag had gone to get the shoes. But an ill omen made Prerna worry about Anurag.

Meanwhile, Anurag started feeling restless on the way to the market. He recalled his marriage with Prerna in flashes suddenly. A chunri came over Anurag’s car and seeing it recalled Prerna. He tried to apply the brakes but they were not working. The episode ended here.

