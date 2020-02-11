'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 11 Update | Will Prerna Save Anurag?

In the February 11 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shekhar and his friend overheard the mechanic talking about messing up the brakes. Prerna tried to save Anurag and called up Komolika. Both Prerna and Komolika left to save Anurag.

Foolish mechanic spills everything

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 11 episode began with Dadi asking Shekhar and his friend Tushar to get a coconut from the market. In the market, they hear the mechanic who tampered with the brakes, telling about how he got so much money from the job. He also mentioned that the pregnant girl was supposed to get engaged that day. Shekhar and Tushar overheard the mechanic and asked him about it. But the man tried to run away but Shekhar beats him up. The man confessed that he did not know about it except that the girl’s name was Prerna.

Komolika’s short-lived happiness

Shekhar screamed at him that Prerna was his sister. Hearing this the man escaped. A panic-stricken Shekhar ran back to the venue. On the other hand, Ronit called Komolika to let her know that Prerna had sat in the car. Komolika became very happy hearing this. Meanwhile, Shekhar called home. Mahesh picked up the call and Shekhar told him about the brakes and asked them not to sit in the car. Prerna took away the phone from Mahesh and Shekhar told her the same thing. Prerna got shocked.

Komolika and Prerna set out to save Anurag

Prerna called Anurag and told him about the damaged brakes. She also told him that she was coming to save him but Anurag said he would handle it. but Prerna took her car keys called Komolika and told that she was the culprit behind the damaged brakes. A mistaken Komolika replied that she wanted Prerna to die. But Prerna told her that Anurag was in the car and wanted to know if there were some wires which could fix the situation. But Komolika thought that Prerna was trying to fool her. However, she heard Mahesh’s voice over the phone and understood that Prerna was telling the truth. Komolika and Prerna both left their homes to save Anurag. On the way, Komolika met Ronit and the mechanic. She slapped them both screaming Anurag was in the car and not Prerna. The episode ended here.

