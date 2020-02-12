'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 12 Update: Prerna Has 'scientific' Plan To Save Anurag

In the February 12 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna called Anurag to know his location. She hatches a plan to save him. Komolika is also on her way to save Anurag. Mohini overheard the Sharmas talking about the situation and started to argue with Veena.

Prerna comes to save Anurag

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 12 episode began with Komolika scolding Ronit and asked him to find out Anurag’s exact location. She left in a car. Meanwhile, Anurag received a call from Prerna who asked where was he. Anurag asked her to stay at home and he would not reveal his location. But still, Prerna coaxed him for his location when Anurag heard the noise of traffic. He asked him where was she to which Prerna coaxed him further for his location. Finally, Anurag told her and Prerna said she was coming. They kept talking to each other. Suddenly a van came in front of Anurag and he disconnected the call. Prerna screamed out his name.

Mohini eavesdrop

At the Sharma house, Mahesh and Veena told Shekhar that Prerna ran to save Anurag. Suman said that Prerna might save Anurag but Veena countered her. Shivani asked her to stay calm because Prerna would manage to save Anurag. Mohini overheard them and got shocked. She tried calling Anurag but it went on call waiting. She thought that maybe the Sharmas were lying.

Mohini finds out the truth

Meanwhile, Anurag called Prerna back and said there was network trouble. Prerna replied that she thought she lost him. They again began to talk about their relationship. Back at the Basu house, Mohini told Nivedita about what the Sharmas were talking. Nivedita got shocked and Mohini said she would go back and confirm. She rushed back but collided with Viraj on the way. He asked her what happened and Mohini told him everything and left.

Prerna’s scientific plan to save Anurag

Prerna and Anurag were still talking to each other when Prerna suddenly told Anurag his plan. She told that she would try to stop Anurag’s car with hers by friction and Anurag could jump out from his car in the meantime and save himself. Meanwhile, Komolika was also on the way to save Anurag. She called Ronit and asked for Anurag’s location. At the Basu house, Veena and Mohini started to argue about the situation. The episode ended here.

