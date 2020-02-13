'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 13 Update | Did Prerna Manage To Save Anurag?

In the February 13 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Veena called and scolded Prerna. But Prerna managed to save Anurag after all. Anurag recalled his accident. Komolika asked Viraj to shower Prerna with love.

Veena scolds her daughter

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 13 episode began with Prerna telling Anurag to drive to the cliff while she attended a call from Shekhar. She answered Shekhar’s call but Veena started scolding her on the phone. Prerna apologises to Veena saying she not have locked her in the room. Veena asked her to leave the car and come back home. They have an argument. Shekhar, however, asked Prerna to save Anurag and return home with him.

Prerna finds Anurag

Meanwhile, Prerna drove ahead and Anurag spotted her coming. Anurag said it might be risky but Prerna asked him to trust her. Ronit, on the other hand, called Komolika to tell her that Anurag was driving towards the cliff. Komolika got shocked and wondered why was Anurag doing it if the brakes were not working.

Prerna saved her love

Prerna asked Anurag to jump inside her car but his seatbelt got stuck. Prerna asked Anurag to hurry as they were nearing the cliff. Anurag tried to cut the seatbelt with a key but even that did not work. Prerna said she would apply the brakes and stop his car but he asked her not to do it as it was dangerous. Prerna got her car in front of his car and applied the brakes. Anurag’s car stooped and so did Prerna’s but just at the edge of the cliff. Anurag recalled his accident. He cut open his seatbelt and went to Prerna. He lifted her and took her out of the car.

Komolika got jealous seeing Anurag and Prerna

Komolika came there just then and got furious seeing the Anurag saving Prerna. She called Viraj and the latter asked if Anurag was alive. Komolika said yes and also Prerna. She asked Viraj to shower Prerna with love and concern so that Anurag steps back seeing it.

Anurag thinks about his connection with Prerna

Meanwhile, Anurag took Prerna to the hospital. the doctor told him that Prerna would regain consciousness soon. Anurag held her and said she should not have to save him. The nurse came and said she would be taking Prerna away to get her stitches. While going away, Prerna asked Anurag not to be mad at her and think would he do the same thing if the situation was reversed. Anurag thought to himself yes he would. The episode ended here.

