'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 18 Update | Viraj To Marry Prerna The Next Day

In the February 18 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shekhar and Tushar caught the mechanic. Anupam asked Anurag to break Prerna's marriage to Viraj. Viraj convinced Veena to let him marry Prerna the next day.

Mechanic got arrested

The February 18 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Ronit taking off his shirt and running away. The police came there and Shekhar showed him Ronit’s clothes. They heard someone screaming and opened the door to see the mechanic fallen on the ground. The mechanic pleaded to be arrested and also said that he was ready to become an eyewitness since he knew who tried to kill Prerna. Shekhar asked for the person’s name.

Ronit becomes a taxi driver

Viraj asked Veena’s maid to give her the medicine twice. He got angry recalling Komolika’s threat about Nitara. Meanwhile, the mechanic fainted and the inspector assured Shekhar that he would get the name from him. Ronit, on the other hand, went to a taxi driver and asked for his shirt paying him money. He called Komolika who was on her way to meet him. Ronit told her that the work was not done. He told her that the police had come and he had to run away.

Anupam tries to manipulate Anurag

Meanwhile, Anurag came back home and Anupam said he was waiting for him. He saw Anurag follow Viraj and asked him what happened. Anurag said he was worried for Prerna and felt that Viraj was not the right man for Prerna. He also said how he caught Viraj lying to him without any need to. Anupam asked Anurag to break the marriage and both he and Prerna would be happy. Anurag asked why would Prerna be happy. Anupam said it was better to stop the marriage from happening rather than stay in an unhappy marriage.

Anurag turns Sherlock Holmes again!

Hearing this, Anurag called Shivani and asked for Prerna. Shivani kept the phone down and went to get Prerna. While the latter was on her way to receive Anurag’s call, Shekhar stooped her and said they had caught the mechanic. Anurag overheard this through the phone and called Moloy. He told Moloy that he needed a favour from his commissioner friend. Anurag went to the police station and the inspector said that the commissioner had asked him to let Anurag meet the mechanic.

Prerna confides in Shekhar

At the Sharma house, Prerna said she knew who tried to kill and it was Sonalika. Shekhar got shocked and asked why did she not tell him earlier. Prerna said that Sonalika was thinking she was trying to snatch away Anurag from her. In the police station, Anurag slapped the mechanic asking for the name. The mechanic thought this might be Sonalika’s husband who has come to kill him. Meanwhile, the inspector came there and asked Anurag to come out. The mechanic told him the name.

Veena agreed to Viraj’s proposal

Later in the Sharma house, Viraj came to meet Veena. He told her that he got a project in Dubai and had to leave very soon. He requested to marry Prerna the next day since he had to leave in three days. Veena agreed to Viraj’s request thinking Prerna would finally forget Anurag. Meanwhile, Prerna came to the Basu house to meet Komolika. The episode ended here.

