'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 19 Update | Prerna & Anurag Find Out The Truth

In the February 19 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Moloy called Prerna to talk to her. She got to know about Komolika changing Anurag’s medicines. Anurag, meanwhile, searched Viraj’s house for proof.

Komolika asks to choose

The February 19 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Komolika saying that Prerna could not save Anurag. She asked Mohini to choose between the woman who saved her son or one who always put Anurag’s life at risk. Prerna, however, replied that as long as Komolika was around, Anurag would always be in danger. Komolika still asked Mohini to choose between her and Prerna. Moloy asked Prerna to come with him since he had to talk to her. Mohini asked Prerna to go with him.

Everyone accuses Veena

At the Sharma house, Shivani asked Veena if she wanted to get rid of Prerna like this. Veena asked Shivani to watch her words but Shekhar spoke up that they could not agree to the marriage like this. Veena said Viraj was a nice guy but Suman replied that so was Anurag. They asked Veena if she had asked Prerna’s consent but Veena said she would not change her decision and shut the door.

Anurag’s plan

Meanwhile, Viraj called Komolika but the latter said she did not want to talk to him. Viraj said he had good news that Prerna and he would be getting married today. Just then Anurag came to Viraj’s house. The servant opened the door and Anurag made an excuse of dropping envelopes. He asked the servant for some water and when the latter left, Anurag ran upstairs.

Moloy talks to Prerna

In the Basu house, Moloy told Prerna that he was against Prerna’s marriage to Viraj. He also asked her that despite caring for Anurag why did Prerna agree to marry Viraj. Prerna said that she did not want to but she saw that the wedding was reminding Anurag of his past. Komolika came there and overheard everything.

Viraj’s fake parents

In Viraj’s house, the servant called for Anurag and went to look for him. He saw Anurag coming out of Viraj’s washroom. Anurag asked the servant to keep the coffee and go. But he called Viraj and asked if he asked anyone to deliver envelopes. Viraj asked him to get his fake parents and make Anurag come out of his room. Viraj’s fake parents arrived and called for Anurag. He came out of the washroom again and said he was not feeling fine and asked them to wait. After they left, Anurag opened a briefcase and saw some files. He checked them and also found Viraj’s IDs.

Prerna understands Komolika’s plan

Meanwhile, Moloy told Prerna that Anurag had told him he felt unwell after taking his medicines. Prerna recalled Anurag telling her the same thing. She understood Komolika must be behind this. Prerna went to Anurag’s room and looked at the medicines. She saw all the medicines have been changed. The episode ended here.

