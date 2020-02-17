'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 17 Update | Will Prerna Marry Viraj In 3 Days?

In the February 17 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna challenged Komolika. Anurag started to doubt Viraj. Shekhar caught Ronit at the mechanic’s house.

Prerna’s challenge

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 17 episode began with Prerna challenging Komolika that the latter would be out of the Basu house in three days. Meanwhile, Shekhar and Tushar drive out to meet the betel vendor to try and locate the mechanic. Ronit, on the other hand, came to the mechanic’s house with a knife. The mechanic opened the door pointing a gun at him. But Ronit hid his knife and fooled the mechanic. The latter invited Ronit inside.

Anurag doubts Viraj

Later, Viraj asked Anurag that why did he feel like Anurag bid him goodbye and never wanted him to return. Anurag replied that he really did not want Viraj to come back. Just then Komolika called Viraj but the latter cut her call. Viraj asked Anurag what was the matter. The latter asked that did Viraj really love Prerna. Viraj got a call again but he cut it. Anurag asked him to take it since it might be important. Viraj replied it was not and continued that he loved Prerna a lot. After talking to each other for a few moments Viraj left. Anurag, however, started to have doubts about Viraj.

Ronit and the mechanic have a fight

Meanwhile, Ronit and the mechanic were having drinks. The mechanic asked Ronit if Prerna died. Suddenly Ronit attacked him with the knife and the two have a fight. The mechanic overpowered Ronit and said that he knew Sonalika would send someone to kill him. Ronit kicked him and picked up the gun and the mechanic tried to run away. Meanwhile, Shekhar got the mechanic’s address from the vendor ad arrived at his house. The mechanic and Ronit hid. Shekhar and Tushar entered the house and saw the mess. Shekhar pointed out someone hiding.

Viraj and Anurag’s mind games

On the other hand, Viraj got a call again from Komolika. He told her that Anurag had started doubting him. Komolika said she would meet him at his house. Viraj left but Anurag started to follow him. But Viraj saw Anurag following him. He took another route and the Anurag started to wonder where was Viraj going. Anurag saw Viraj’s car but could not see him anywhere. Viraj came up to him and asked if Anurag was following him. Anurag said yes and showed him a watch. He asked Viraj if it was his. but Viraj said no. Anurag left.

Viraj will wed Prerna in 3 days

Viraj came back home and Komolika asked him why was he late. Viraj said Anurag was following him because he was doubting him. Komolika said no, Anurag was just assuring himself but they had to change their plans. She said Viraj and Prerna’s wedding would take place in two days. She asked Viraj to meet Veena and ask her to marry Prerna. Viraj agreed and asked about the mechanic. Komolika replied that she had taken care of it. Meanwhile, Shekhar and Tushar caught Ronit in the mechanic’s house. The episode ended here.

