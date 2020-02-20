'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 20 Update | Anurag Reveals Viraj's Truth

In the February 20 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Viraj and Komolika planned his marriage to Prerna. Komolika tricked Prerna into going to Viraj’s farmhouse. Anurag revealed Viraj’s truth to the Sharmas. Nivedita said she regretted marrying Anupam.

Anurag threatens Viraj

The February 20 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anurag discovering that Viraj has three identities. He wondered who put him up to this. Anurag called Viraj who was already speeding his way home. Viraj answered and Anurag threatened to reveal his truth to Prerna. Anurag also said that he would make sure to remove Viraj from Prerna’s life. Viraj got angry hearing that and called his fake parents. He asked them to stop Anurag from leaving.

Anurag escapes from Viraj’s house

The father stopped Anurag as he was leaving but Anurag asked him to let him go. The servant also got a call from Viraj who offered him two lakh rupees to attack Anurag. The servant attacked Anurag with a knife but Anurag managed to beat him up instead. He asked the fake mother if she had Prerna’s number but she replied that she only had Viraj’s number. He asked the fake father what he knew about Viraj but the man kept mum. Anurag left Viraj’s house.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 19 Update | Prerna & Anurag Find Out The Truth

Viraj and Komolika’s new plan

Viraj, meanwhile, called up Komolika and told that Anurag called and threatened him after getting to know the truth. Komolika and Viraj started to argue. Finally, Komolika calmed down and asked Viraj to go to his farmhouse since she had a plan in mind.

Komolika tricks Prerna

Komolika went and told Prerna that Veena had agreed to Viraj’s proposal. The wedding preparations are being done and it will take place the next day. She also accused Prerna of cheating Viraj. Prerna denied having done anything to cheat Viraj and after getting his farmhouse address from Komolika, left to meet him. Komolika called Viraj to let him know her plan was working.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 18 Update | Viraj To Marry Prerna The Next Day

Nivedita regrets marrying Anupam

Anupam saw Prerna leaving and offered to drop her. He asked her where she was going and Prerna said she was going to meet Viraj. She had to let him know that she could not marry him. Anupam also offered to pick her up from there but Prerna denied saying she had to talk to Viraj alone. After Prerna left, Nivedita came and asked Anupam why he gave his car to Prerna. He told her that Prerna was going to break her marriage and needed the car. Nivedita scolded Anupam and said she regretted marrying him.

Anurag reveals Viraj’s truth

Meanwhile, Anurag reached the Sharma residence and called out for Prerna. Veena came out and asked what happened. Anurag said that Prerna’s marriage with Viraj needed to be stopped. Veena got angry and started accusing him of ruining Prerna’s life. Anurag ignored her and ran upstairs looking for Prerna.

Komolika, on the other hand, asked Viraj if he reached the farmhouse. Viraj said yes. She then told him that Prerna would also reach there in some time and he should marry her. Viraj took out his gun and asked his goons to get a pundit fast. Meanwhile, Veena told Anurag that Prerna was not home. She again started accusing Anurag of taking Prerna’s name. Anurag revealed Viraj’s fake identities to Veena. The whole Sharma family got shocked seeing this. The episode ended here.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 17 Update | Will Prerna Marry Viraj In 3 Days?

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 14 Update | Prerna Says No To Getting Engaged

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.