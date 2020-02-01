'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Last Week Highlights | January 27 - January 31

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001 version, which was as popular as this new version. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay last week highlights - from January 27 to January 31

Anurag gets to know Prerna's location from the goon, whom he caught inside the shed. He goes to the cliff where Jagga, Komolika and Ronit held Prerna captive. He injures Jagga by throwing a stone at him. Just as Prerna was about to fall down from the cliff, he manages to catch her and save her. In the meantime, Viraj comes there while Komolika pretends to help. Anurag then runs after Ronit to catch him but Ronit escapes. He manages to capture Jagga.

Viraj, Prerna, and Komolika returns back to the Basu house. Anurag comes back holding a tied up Jagga. Everyone suggests Anurag to hand over Jagga to the police but Anurag wants to interrogate him first. Anurag asks Prerna and Shivani to stay back at the Basu house for the interrogation. Meanwhile, Komolika slips out Jagga's name in front of Anurag, making him doubt her.

Komolika makes up some excuse and Anurag believes her. Meanwhile, Shivani is trying to make Prerna drink haldi dudh. But the latter refuses to drink. Anurag comes there and makes Prerna drink it with his own hands. Viraj overhears a conversation between Prerna and Shivani. He gets shocked and after seeing Anurag and Prerna together, he makes his own conclusions.

Komolika asks Mohini for sleeping pills saying she is not cannot sleep. But she crushes them and makes Anurag have them instead. She makes plans to kill Jagga lest her truth will come out.

Komolika tries to kill Jagga but Prerna comes there in time. She screams out Anurag's name and the whole Basu family comes down. Anurag comes and threatens Jagga to reveal the name. A scuffle follows and Jagga tries to kill Prerna instead. But Anurag saves her and beats up Jagga.

Anurag keeps questioning Jagga about the person who hired him. But Jagga plays with words not revealing who it was. Jagga then manages to escape. Komolika asks Prerna to go back home. On the way back, Prerna confesses she wants Anurag at any cost. Next morning, Komolika gives Anurag the medicines which would prevent him from recalling his past.

