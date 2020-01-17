Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 10 Update | Anurag Regains His Consciousness

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001-hit version, which was as popular as this new version. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's January 10 episode?

The January 10 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anurag fainting while dancing with Prerna. Everyone got worried especially Prerna. Anurag was rushed to the hospital and admitted in the ICU. Komolika went to Veena and told that Prerna’s anxiety over Anurag did not look good. Veena went to Prerna and asked her to come away since her concern for Anurag might not sit well with Viraj. But Prerna said it was not the time to discuss such things. Viraj went from there looking visibly sad and Veena went after him.

Meanwhile, Viraj told Veena that he only went to get water. Veena said that Viraj might be feeling strange seeing Prerna. But Viraj explained that although initially he did feel odd but understood that Anurag and Prerna’s bond was strong and wanted him and Prerna to be like that. Veena smiled hearing this and they both walked back to the group gathered. Not seeing Prerna anywhere, Veena asked Moloy where was she. Moloy replied that Prerna had gone to the temple. Just then the nurse came out of the ICU and said that Anurag regained consciousness and was asking for Prerna. Prerna smiled and went inside but this angered and frustrated Komolika.

Inside the ICU, Anurag held Prerna’s hand and asked her why did she not tell him that they had a special bond. Prerna asked him if he remembered everything and called for the doctor. Anurag interrupted her saying that the doctor would come but it was Anupam who told all this to him. Nivedita came inside the ICU and informed that Veena fell down. Prerna hurried outside. Anurag called after Prerna but Nivedita asked him to relax. Meanwhile, Prerna went outside and found Veena fine. She saw Komolika wink at her and understood that the latter had sent in Nivedita. The doctor came there and informed that group that Anurag was fine and will soon get his memory back.

The next morning, Komolika was shouting at a servant. Prerna came there just then and offered her Prasad saying Anurag would remember everything and come to get her. an angry Komolika tried to slap Prerna but the latter stopped it. She told Komolika that even though the latter thought Anurag would never regain his memory, Prerna was a feeling for Anurag and not a memory. Saying this, Prerna left. Komolika started thinking that something wrong would definitely happen to Prerna.

Prerna took the prasad inside Anurag’s cabin. She told him that she went to the temple to thank the goddess that Anurag’ memory would come back. Anurag said that he did not see anyone so happy at the news as Prerna. He also said that he regained a piece of his memory where they were dancing but it was more than friendship. Nivedita came inside just then and said it must have been the picture. But Anurag said no. Anupam looked on thoughtfully. The episode ended here.

