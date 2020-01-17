Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 17 Update | Prerna Confessed Her Feelings For Anurag

On the January 17 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Viraj looked for Prerna everywhere to get her answer. But Prerna was on the terrace confessing her love for Anurag. Meanwhile, Ronit’s goons kidnap Shivani mistaking her for Prerna.

Shivani escapes!

The January 17 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Viraj telling Anurag that he was waiting for Prerna’s reply. Meanwhile, Shivani got a paper cutter and cut her ropes. She ran to the door and knocked on it but then went out of the window. She heard Ronit and the goons talking. Ronit showed them Prerna and Shivani’s picture together telling them to kidnap Prerna.

Mohini scolds her son

In another scene, Komolika told Mohini that Anurag was not taking his pills. She asked Mohini to give him the pills since he would not be able to refuse her. Mohini went to Anurag and asked him to take the medicines but Anurag refused to say the pills made him feel dizzy. Mohini scolded him and made him take the pill. Komolika wondered to herself that now Anurag would forget everything about his past.

Anurag meets Prerna’s father

Suddenly Prerna started feeling dizzy and asked Anurag to come with her. He asked if she was alright but Prerna told him she had something important to tell. Prerna then asked him if she could see her and he said yes. She pointed to a star in the sky and told Anurag it was her father who loved her the most in the family. She felt emotional and started crying. She told Anurag that he was a very nice person. Anurag thanked her and said they should go inside since Prerna was barely able to stand. But Prerna insisted she had something more to say and confessed that she loved him. Anurag smiled and held her hand while Prerna kissed it. He recalled a moment from their past.

Viraj is a good would-be husband

Meanwhile, Viraj was looking for Prerna because he could not wait for her answer. Mohini saw him and told him that Prerna was a really nice girl. She might be from a poor family but she had values and respected elders. Viraj said he knew this and felt that if anyone could not see her qualities then the person was bad. Mohini got awkward and left. Viraj asked Debu if he had seen Prerna and the latter said she went to the terrace.

Shivani is caught

The goons got Shivani and put Chloroform on her face. She fainted and they carried her away. They called Ronit and said they got the girl inside the car unconscious. Ronit called Komolika and told her he had done what she asked of him. Komolika gave Ronit an address and asked him to take Prerna there. Mohini came to see Komolika just then but the latter shouted at her saying she had a headache. Mohini felt bad hearing this.

Prerna confesses her love for Anurag

On the terrace, Prerna asked Anurag to say he loved her too. She could not live without him. She told Anurag that she had to tell him everything in her heart. She and her baby were noting without Anurag. She gave her hand to Anurag and asked him to hold it. Prerna started getting dizzy and Anurag hugged her. Anurag asked Prerna to sit down and relax because she might have drunk something. Prerna again confessed her love for Anurag and asked him to tell him that he loved her too. She told him that she had always waited for him. Anurag wiped Prerna’s tears and held her to kiss her but Prerna fell asleep. He looked at her and thought he was mistaking everything. Prerna was drunk and maybe she was saying all of it imagining him to be Viraj. The episode ended here.

