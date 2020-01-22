Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 22 - Did Anurag And Viraj Find Prerna?

In the January 22 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the commissioner called Moloy to let him know that they will soon bring Prerna back. Komolika got scared and asked Jagga to kill Prerna. Meanwhile, Anurag and Viraj found the cottage where Prerna was kept.

Good news at last…or is it?

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 22 episode began with Jagga asking Prerna not to talk too much. Meanwhile, Anurag suggested that everyone should split up and carry on with the search. Suman taunted Komolika saying kidnappings do not always happen for money, sometimes kidnappings happen just to take revenge. Komolika gave water to Moloy and told that Suman was right. She added that maybe Prerna had a fight with someone and the person was taking revenge. Moloy said he wanted to know who it was and then he would handle the matter. Just then, he received a call from the commissioner saying that they had watched the CCTV footage and saw a girl being shifted from the tempo to a car belonging to Jagga. They would get the man’s address and bring Prerna back.

Anurag channels his inner Sherlock Holmes

Viraj and Anurag, meanwhile, stopped on the way and wondered which way to go. Just then Anurag saw Prerna’s anklet and told Viraj it was Prerna’s. Viraj said it meant that they should take that route. They proceeded towards that particular direction.

Prerna is attacked

The goons, on the other hand, were quarreling among themselves. Jagga said he would get more money since it was his car in which they brought Prerna. Just then, Komolika called them and a crazy goon answered the call. Komolika asked him to kill Prerna before the police arrived. The man promised not to disappoint Komolika and disconnected the call. He freed Prerna and asked her to run and not get caught else he would stab her. Prerna started running but Jagga and the rest of the men came inside. The crazy man said Prerna freed herself and beat him up.

Mohini and Nivedita are irritated…again!

In the Basu house, Nivedita was trying to calm Mohini. The latter said that they were lucky to have someone like Sonalika as any other girl would have gone crazy at the moment. Nivedita said that Sonalika was a mature woman who handled the situation quite well. They heard Veena ringing the bell while praying to god. Mohini asked Nivedita to shut the door as it irritated her. Mohini suggested that maybe the Sharmas planned the kidnapping so that Anurag did not lose focus from Prerna. Meanwhile, Anurag and Viraj reached the cottage where Prerna was held hostage. The episode ended here.

