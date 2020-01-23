Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 23 Update | Prerna Escapes From Jagga

In the January 23 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna escaped from Jagga and his goons. Anurag and Viraj went their separate ways to look for her and Moloy threatened Mohini to tell Anurag the truth. Komolika, meanwhile, came to know that Prerna escaped.

Prerna escapes

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 23 episode began with Jagga telling Prerna he would not let her go. The crazy goon told Jagga that their boss had called and asked him to kill Prerna. Jagga asked the rest of them to take him to the hospital. He then called out to Prerna but she hid behind the crates. Jagga noticed her but she threw something at him and ran for the door.

Prerna ran into the jungle where the goons followed her. Anurag and Viraj also came to the jungle looking for Prerna. They called out her name and Prerna heard Anurag. She wondered how could he have come there and moved forward looking for him. Jagga saw her hiding behind a tree and went towards her but just then, a snake came in front of Prerna, scaring the goons away.

Anurag and Viraj go their separate ways

Anurag spotted some villagers who were following a cheetah. He thought of dropping Viraj home and Viraj asked him if he was going home. Anurag nodded and Viraj got down from the car. When Anurag drove away, Viraj thought that he should keep looking for Prerna even though Anurag might be tired. He got into his car and left. But Anurag, on the other hand, also went to look for Prerna.

Moloy scolds Mohini for the nth time

At the Basu house, Veena kept praying to god and ringing the puja bell. Shivani was crying and Moloy tried to console her. Mohini came there just then and asked Veena to stop the noise. Moloy got angry and took Mohini aside. He told her to at least pretend to be good since Prerna was pregnant with Anurag’s child. He threatened to tell Anurag everything if she did not change. Mohini also got angry and told Moloy she hated him. But he replied by saying that she could hate him as much as she wanted to but he would tell Anurag the truth. He shouted out that Prerna was their daughter-in-law and left.

Komolika slaps Jagga

Komolika went to the godown and called out to Ronit. She wondered where was everyone. Just then, Jagga and the goons came there and Komolika asked where were they. Jagga said she had spoken to Jagga’s brother-in-law and not him. The man tried to kill Prerna but she broke his leg and escaped into the jungle. Komolika got furious and slapped Jagga.

Prerna found an oasis in the desert

Prerna reached a village knocked on the first door she comes across. She sat down in pain but a lady saw her. She took Prerna inside the house and asked a girl to bring medicinal herbs. The man of the house asked who was she. The woman replied that Prerna was running from the goons and that she was also pregnant. The man said that no one would be able to reach Prerna and asked his men to stand guard at the door. The woman gave her a juice to drink, after which Prerna requested to call her husband. The episode ended here.

