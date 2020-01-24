Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 24 Update | Prerna Is Caught Again

In the January 24 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag reached the hut where Komolika and Ronit were talking to the goons. The family who sheltered Prerna turned out to be Jagga’s. Komolika caught Prerna once again and ordered Jagga to take her to the cliff.

Komolika unleashed her fury

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 24 episode began with the lady of the house telling Prerna that they did not have landline phones and the mobile network was not stable in the area. She then asked her to drink the juice but Prerna said she would drink it later.

Meanwhile, Komolika held a knife to Jagga's neck and ordered him to bring back Prerna. Ronit came there just then and asked her to calm down. Komolika informed him that Prerna escaped. She blamed Ronit along with the goons for helping her escape. Anurag called her just then to requested her to ask the police to come to the jungle. When Komolika asked him what happened, Anurag told her everything. He told her he had found a storage hut with lanterns inside.

Anurag fell short of being the next Sherlock Holmes

Komolika looked outside and found Anurag standing near the hut. Komolika promised to call Moloy and the commissioner and disconnected the call. She told Ronit that Anurag was there and asked them to hide. Anurag entered the hut but could not find anyone.

Komolika suddenly made a dash for the exit but Anurag heard her and tried to follow her, holding the knife that she had dropped. Seeing Anurag leave, Ronit signalled everyone to leave. However, one goon thought he could not escape and stayed back.

Prerna’s luck runs out

Prerna was introduced to the lady’s daughter who was also pregnant. Prerna told her that she needed to call her husband. The woman told her that her brother’s phone had a proper network and she could make the call. The girl asked her to have food but just then the goons came back home. By a twist of fate, the house belonged to Jagga and his goons.

The crazy goon, whose name was Sanju, told his family how he was beaten up. The family got angry but then the girl told Sanju to give his phone to Prerna. The goons found Prerna and told them it was she who beat up Sanju. The goons caught her and tied her up. They called Komolika to inform them they had caught Prerna at their house. Komolika told them that she and Ronit would be arriving there very soon.

Prerna slapped Komolika, again!

Komolika reached Jagga’s house. Prerna was pleading with Jagga’s wife, the pregnant woman but the latter said she would kill her. Prerna pleaded again saying she hurt Sanju to save her baby. But Komolika came there just then. Seeing her, Prerna said she should have understood that only Komolika could do this.

Komolika threatened to kill Prerna and asked Jagga to bring her. But Jagga’s wife said unless Komolika doubled the money, Jagga would not touch her. Komolika agreed and Jagga and his goons free Prerna. As soon as she was freed, Prerna slapped Komolika but Jagga hit Prerna with a vase on her head. Prerna fainted while Komolika asked the men to take her to the cliff. The goons left with Prerna.

Anurag redeemed himself as Indian Sherlock

The goon that stayed back saw Anurag leave the hut and called his fellows. He told them that Anurag had left so they could come back. But the other goon told him that they caught Prerna and were taking her to the cliff, after which they would get the money from madam. Just then Anurag caught the goon from behind. The episode ended here.

