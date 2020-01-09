Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 09 Update | Anurag Admits His Feelings For Prerna

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001-hit version, which was as popular as this new version. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's January 9 episode?

The January 9 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay begins with the pundit announcing that the tilak ritual is complete. Veena asks Anurag to feed sweets to Viraj and Prerna. Komolika congratulates them and says that soon they would get married so they should have a dance together. Prerna says no but Viraj says that he is aware of Prerna's pregnancy and promises to take care of her. They start dancing and Viraj’s mother compliment them saying that they look good together. But Prerna imagines Viraj to be Anurag and smiles throughout the dance.

Anurag, however, feels bad and goes away to drink water. Anupam comes there and hugs him. He asks Anurag if the latter was fine, Anurag replies no. He says he had feelings for Prerna even though he has a wife and this is wrong, it is affecting him a lot. He also confesses that he could not see Prerna and Viraj dancing together. Shivani overhears Anupam and Anurag’s conversation and cries. She thinks of telling this to Prerna since the latter was right about Anurag having feelings for her even though he does not remember anything.

Meanwhile, Anurag apologises to Anupam but the latter interrupts him saying he knows why Anurag was feeling like that. Anurag shares a special bond with Prerna and she is very close to him. But Nivedita comes there and takes Anupam away. She scolds Anupam but he defends himself by saying that he was only supporting the truth. He accuses Nivedita of not telling him about the tilak ceremony. Nivedita says that he would have told Moloy and she won't let him ruin Anurag’s life. Anupam says what they were doing was wrong, Anurag still had feelings for Prerna but he is feeling guilty of emotionally cheating his wife. Nivedita counters him and the two starts quarrelling.

On her way to meet Prerna, Shivani collides with Komolika and taunts her by telling what she overheard between Anupam and Anurag. Komolika gets angry. Prerna, meanwhile, comes out of her reverie, sees Viraj and leaves the dance floor. Viraj gets puzzled and asks him if she is fine. But Prerna turns to go and sees Anurag. He asks her if she is tired. Prerna says no. Anurag asks her for a dance. Prerna holds his hand and they start dancing. Prerna asks if Anurag has something on his mind. Anurag tells her about his dream. They keep dancing and everyone looks on. Veena tells Viraj that Anurag and Prerna were childhood friends. Viraj replies that they have a very strong bond and that not everyone have such friends. Anurag starts getting flashes while dancing and calls out Prerna’s name. The episode ends here.

