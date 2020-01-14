Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 14 Written Update | New Year Party Spells Trouble For Prerna

On the January 14 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the New Year’s party spelt trouble for Prerna. Ronit asked his goons to kidnap her while Komolika tried to provoke Viraj against Prerna and Anurag. Meanwhile, Shivani spotted Ronit at the party and followed him.

Everybody has questions

The January 14 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anurag wondering why was he not happy with Viraj and Prerna’s relation. He called Komolika and asked her to come up. Mohini asked Komolika what happened and the latter said Anurag called her saying he needed her. Prerna saw their exchange and knew something was up with Komolika. Meanwhile, Viraj wondered why could not he speak about breaking the engagement in front of Prerna even though her friendship with Anurag was affecting him.

Komolika orders a ‘Prerna’

On her way upstairs, Komolika collided with Ronit and shouted out that he was fired. Ronit taunted her saying alright because he knew Komolika did not see him. Komolika looked up and noticed him. Ronit jokingly posed as a waiter and asked Komolika for her order. She replied “Prerna” and asked him to get her. He promised to get Prerna for her and Komolika left. Ronit recalled Prerna slapping him and got angry. He showed Prerna’s picture to his goons and asked them to kidnap her. On his way, he again collided but this time with Shivani. He ran away and called Komolika telling her that he had collided with Shivani. Komolika said she would handle her but this should be Ronit’s last mistake. Komolika stopped Shivani and started an argument with her. Shivani told Komolika that Anurag was now remembering his memories with Prerna and so Prerna and Viraj’s marriage would not happen. Ronit escaped meanwhile.

Prerna’s dance partner - Anurag or Viraj?

Moloy asked all the youngsters to dance joking that he was too old for it. Both Anurag and Viraj went towards Prerna. But noticing this Viraj stepped back. Komolika approached him and asked him to dance with her since Prerna might get tired dancing in her condition and Viraj agreed. Meanwhile, Shivani found Ronit again and started following him. Ronit tried to hide from Shivani and thought of doing something about her. Shivani kept looking for him but Anupam came and asked her what the matter was. She told him that she felt Prerna’s life was in danger and she knew who was trying to harm her. Nivedita asked Anupam to go with her and they left.

Trouble on the dance-floor

On the dance floor, Anurag and Prerna were dancing. Viraj saw Prerna dance and told Komolika since Prerna was dancing he would go dance with her. But Komolika stopped him and said that Anurag liked Prerna a lot and although he has a good heart, he should understand that Prerna was Viraj’s fiancée. Viraj said he understood what Komolika was trying to say. Anupam asked Nivedita for a dance on Moloy’s signal. Meanwhile, Anurag told Prerna that he liked dancing with her. He recalled some past memories and told her that they had danced like that many times previously. Prerna nodded yes. Just then Ronit’s goons saw Prerna. Partners changed and Anurag was dancing with Komolika while Prerna was dancing with Viraj. Prerna hurt her foot and immediately Anurag was by her side. He asked her to come with her and took her away. Komolika came to Viraj and provoked him to talk to Anurag about this. Hearing this Viraj went after them. The episode ended here.

