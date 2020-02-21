'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 21 Update | Will Anurag Save Prerna From Viraj?

In the February 21 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Viraj revealed his evil plans to Prerna. Anurag tried to save her but was overpowered by Viraj’s goons. Viraj dragged Prerna to the mandap.

Anurag leaves for Viraj’s farmhouse

The February 21 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anurag telling the Sharma family that he did not want Prerna’s life to get ruined. Mahesh came there just then and Anurag asked him where Prerna was. Mahesh said he had dropped her at the Basu house. Anurag asked for Shivani’s phone to call Prerna. But when Prerna saw Shivani calling, she rejected the call. Anurag then called home and asked Anupam where was Prerna. Anupam told him she was on her way to Viraj’s farmhouse. Anurag thanked him and left.

Viraj points a gun at Prerna

At Viraj’s farmhouse, he welcomed Prerna. Prerna told him she had to talk about their marriage. But just then Anurag called Prerna again. Prerna took the call and Anurag asked her not to go inside. But Viraj and his goons stopped her right there. Viraj bid goodbye to Anurag on the phone and dropped the phone. Viraj pointed a gun at Prerna’s belly and said he knew Prerna came there to tell him she loved Anurag. Prerna said she was not scared of guns and Viraj was only doing this since Komolika might have warned him.

Viraj is secretive

Viraj stopped Prerna by holding her hand. He told her that he knew everything about her and still wanted to marry her. When Prerna asked why Viraj said he would reveal the reason after they get married and leave the city. He called and asked for the pundit. Viraj asked Prerna to come in but the latter tried to find a way to escape.

Anurag is overpowered by goons

The pundit came there just then. But Prerna and Viraj started arguing. Anurag, meanwhile, called Viraj and asked him to leave Prerna. He threatened Viraj that if he forced Prerna to marry him then Anurag would kill him. Viraj said he would marry Prerna anyhow and disconnected the call. Prerna slapped Viraj. Anurag came inside the farmhouse and called out for Prerna. But Viraj’s goons made him unconscious with chloroform. They called Viraj to let him know about it. Viraj then took Prerna to a cliff. But Prerna tried to escape and picked up the car keys along the way.

Viraj drags Prerna to the mandap

Viraj taunted Prerna saying she could hide as much as she wanted but he would never give up. Prerna replied that she thought Viraj was a good man and hence wanted to give him proper reasons for her decision. But Viraj shot at the tyre of the car that Prerna got in. He dragged her then to the mandap. Prerna said Anurag would come to save her. Just then the goons brought out Anurag. She asked Viraj to let Anurag go but his goons tied Anurag up with a rope. The episode ended here.

