'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 13 Written Update | Kuki Gets Kaushik Arrested?

In the March 13 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna and Anurag got out of the lift but Prerna hurt her hand. Kuki almost got Kaushik arrested on charges of molestation. Prerna saw Veena but did not meet her.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 13 episode began with Kuki telling Kaushik that Prerna was also stuck inside the lift. They started arguing. Meanwhile, both Anurag and Prerna got a call from Komolika and Mr Bajaj called them respectively. Kuki and Kaushik asked a lady to call a mechanic for the lift. The mechanic came and checked the wires. Kuki called Prerna to let her know the lift would start working any time. The light inside the lift came back and Prerna tried to open the door. But her hand got stuck and she screamed out in pain. Anurag tried to help her but she asked him not to touch her. Anurag tried to open the door too. Meanwhile, Kaushik and Kuki came there and the door opened.

Prerna left with Kuki while Kaushik asked Anurag if he was fine. Prerna went to the parking area and sat inside the car. But she could not leave since Kaushik had parked the car wrongly. She pressed on the horn very hard and Anurag went to his car to move it out of her way. Anurag drove away but Prerna raced ahead of him.

Anurag came back to the Basu mansion and asked for Rakhi. Nivedita and Mohini came and asked how did he lose the auction to a girl. Anurag thought that he could not let Komolika know Prerna was there. He told out loud that they should forget about it and arrange a party the next day. He made the excuse of being tired and left. Prerna, meanwhile, saw Veena going somewhere. Just then she got a call from Mr Bajaj. After telling him about Veena, he asked Prerna to go meet her mother. But Prerna said she would meet Veena later since revenge was her priority. Mr Bajaj told her that he was proud of her.

Meanwhile, Kuki saw Kaushik with a girl. The girl told Kuki that Kaushik had touched her and then pushed her. Kuki took the girl to the police and told him Kaushik was troubling the girl. The police asked them to come to the police station to lodge an FIR and also asked Kaushik to come along. However, Kaushik managed to clear the confusion. The inspector scolded Kuki while Kaushik asked her to apologise. But Kuki said she would not and Kaushik threatened her. Anurag, on the other hand, thought that he wanted to hug Prerna when he saw her. He also wanted to tell the truth and apologise to her. Meanwhile, Prerna was thinking of the moment she would fulfil her revenge and see Anurag losing all his money like she lost her love. The episode ended here.

