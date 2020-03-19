'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 19 Written Updates: Prerna Takes Veena And Her Family Home

In the March 19 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna insisted that Veena and her family come to live with her. But Veena denied. Mr Bajaj said that it was not his house but Prerna's. However, Prerna was able to convince her in the end.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 19 episode began with Mr Bajaj telling Prerna that she had earned everything on her own and the company was also hers. Hence, they would not be living in Bajaj house but Prerna's. Prerna thanked him and told her family that Mr Bajaj was right, she had built the company herself and so the house was also hers. So the Sharmas were coming with her. But Veena denied saying one did not live in their daughter’s house. Prerna insisted some more and Veena agreed to go.

They come to Prerna’s house and Shivani asked where was Kuki. Prerna informed them that she went to college but would be back soon. Kajal told Prerna that now she would be able to taste Veena’s handmade food. Veena also complimented Kajal saying she made good tea. Meanwhile, in college, Kuki and Kaushik got into an argument after Kuki saw Kaushik with a girl.

In Prerna's house, Prerna told them that she had fallen weak many times but the thought of Veena gave her courage. Shivani asked Prerna if she met Anurag and Komolika. Prerna told her that Komolika controlled the Basu business now. She then told she had a meeting to attend and left. On the way, she recalled Komolika’s words where the latter threatened to harm her. The flashback ended and Prerna wondered to herself that time would show who was the cat and who was the tigress. The episode ended here.

