'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 20 Written Updates: Prerna & Ronit's Business Plans

In the March 20 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna and Ronit make opposite plans for the land. Komolika wonders about Prerna’s dead baby. Kajal asks Mahesh to tell Prerna to hire him in her company.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay written update

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 20 episode begins with Nivedita working in the kitchen angrily. She callls Prerna and shouts on her that she lost her job because Prerna won the auction. She says she would win back Komolika’s trust by attacking Prerna at a time when she would be prepared. Prerna asks her who the new CEO is. Nivedita replies Ronit.

Prerna talks to her manager saying they needed a change of plans. But the manager says they cannot do it. Prerna, however, starts making new plans. Ronit, on the other, too makes new plans for the land. But their plans collide with each other. Ronit thinks this would make Prerna’s company incur a loss. Komolika asks Anurag to turn the commercial land into a residential one for their plan. Anurag says he would do it.

In Prerna’s house, Kajal makes tea for Prerna. The latter compliments her about it and leaves. Kajal asks Mahesh to tell Prerna to give him a job. But Mahesh says he would not do it since it is not good to be selfish. Prerna comes there just then and Kajal tells her that Mahesh is not listening to her. Prerna smiles and leaves. Kajal keeps scolding Mahesh.

Komolika comes back to her room and picks up a doll. She begins to wonder that Prerna had told her she would never be a mother but she was one now while Prerna lost her baby in the fire. A flashback scene shows Komolika going to the orphanage after the fire and learning that Prerna’s baby had died in the fire. The man who ran the place told her that she was a stone-hearted woman, whereas Prerna had cried a lot. The flashback ends. Komolika thinks it was sad that Prerna’s baby died in the fire and the latter could not become a mother. The episode ends here.

