'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 23 Written Update: Did Prerna Just Meet Her Daughter?

In the March 23 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna met a girl of eight-year-old who might be her daughter. Komolika insults Nivedita and makes her prepare food. Prerna makes another strike towards Anurag’s dream project.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 23 episode begins with Prerna remembering her dead daughter in her death anniversary. As her car stops at a signal, a balloon came towards her window followed by a girl. The girl tells Prerna she could keep the balloon since she liked her. Prerna asks the girl’s age and is surprised to know she was eight years old. She gets to know that the girl owned a shop just there.

Meanwhile, Komolika says to herself that she wanted to break Anurag and Prerna’s relationship, but did not want their daughter to die. She did not burn the orphanage. A flashback scene shows Komolika giving Prerna’s baby to a nurse at the orphanage. She goes away from there. In another scene, the girl Prerna met runs to the same nurse whom Komolika had handed over the baby.

At the Basu house, Komolika scolds Nivedita asking her to learn from Ronit. She purposely lets the teacup fall that Nivedita was passing to her. She asks Nivedita to clean the place and asks a servant to get the chef’s hat for her. Komolika makes her wear it and asks her to keep wearing it.

Meanwhile in office, Prerna meets Mr Sudeep. She asks him about the information on Basu city. He told her that Basu city was Anurag’s dream. But Prerna tells him that her project was about making houses and giving people a place to live. The man gets influenced by Prerna’s words and signs off in her favour. Prerna smiles and begins to wonder that Anurag’s last hopes would also be finished now. The episode ends here.

