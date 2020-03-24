'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 24 | Written Update: Anurag Secretly Helps Prerna

In the March 24 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag had secretly helped Prerna secure the deal with the lawyer. However, Prerna was unaware of this. Komolika read the news in the paper the next morning and got very angry on Prerna.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay written update

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 24 episode began with Anurag meeting a lawyer to help him in legal matters. He was sitting anxiously in the lawyer’s office while the latter gave him a piece of advice. The latter told him that he had known Anurag and Komolika for quite some time now. He found it extremely difficult to control Komolika. He also said that Komolika will burst in anger and frustration when she learns that KBP company had got the permission to use their part of the land for commercial use instead of residential use.

Anurag thanked the lawyer who was also his friend. Apparently he had asked the lawyer to help Prerna by permitting her plea and fulfilling her dream which means Anurag was actually helping Prerna secretly. Komolika, on the other hand, read an article about it the next day in the newspaper. She understood Prerna’s new plan and got angry. Despite feeling defeated, she planned the next step in trying to ruin Prerna. She also wondered to herself that Prerna did not know Anurag was secretly helping her in getting the deal.

Meanwhile, in yesterday’s episode, Prerna met an eight-year-old girl on the streets who gifted her a balloon. Although she did know her, Prerna felt an attachment with the girl. Komolika, on the other hand, was recalling the moment when she had handed over Prerna’s baby daughter to the orphanage nurse. Komolika wondered that although she took the baby to the orphanage she did not cause the fire neither wanted the baby to die. However, the nurse to whom Komolika handed the baby turned out to be the one taking care of the girl Prerna met.

Later in the episode, Komolika praised Ronit for his cunning ideas to use against Prerna and make her lose money in the deal. However, Prerna had plans of her own and managed to make the right choices for her company and the deal. But Komolika was unaware of this.

