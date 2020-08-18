Sahil Anand Quits 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', Says He Wants To Concentrate On Better Projects

Television actor Sahil Anand has reportedly decided to quit the much-acclaimed show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source told the portal that Sahil has decided to part ways with the series. For the unknown, Sahil essays the role of Anupam, who is the brother-in-law of Anurag (Parth Samthaan).

The source revealed saying that Sahil has decided to move on as he wants to concentrate on better projects especially with the explosion of the web. It was further reported that the discussions are on with him and Parth.

The news comes days after lead actor Parth Samthaan, who essays the role of Anurag Basu, decided to leave the show. The explanation for him to leave the series was reportedly due to the change in the plot.

About Parth’s exit from the show

According to a Pinkvilla report, Parth Samthaan decided to walk off Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as he would like to focus on his health and other projects. A source close to the portal said Parth would like to concentrate his attention on the other projects he is in talks with. The source also added that Ekta Kapoor tried to convince Parth to continue, but the actor expressed his willingness to go out. Adding to this, the source also said Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's production team has already begun considering actors to step in Parth 's shoes. However, the team is finding it difficult, the source revealed.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 recently welcomed Karan Patel, who replaced Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj in the show. Meanwhile, after the departure of Hina Khan, Aamna Sharif stepped into her shoes to play the role of Komolika. Actor Akash Jagga has recently entered the show. He plays a role in Kaushik, Kuki's love interest in the series.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay updates

In Kasautii Zindagii Kay's latest episodes, Anurag is confused as he continues to think about why Shivani has decided to marry Ronit. He advises Prerna and Shivani even to reverse their decision but in vain. On the other side, Komolika learns about the love Prerna has for Samidha. She attempts to find out more about this little girl.

