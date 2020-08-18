'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update For Aug 18: Anurag Confesses He Still Loves Prerna

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, written by Anil Nagpal, is a soap opera that stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles. The first episode of KZK premiered on Star Plus on September 25, 2018. While Parth Samthaan essays the role of Anurag Basu, Erica Fernandes plays Prerna Sharma in this daily soap. Here's what happened in today's Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay written update August 18, 2020

In today's episode, Prerna scolds Anurag for attempting to spoil Kukki’s career for taking revenge with her. In his defence, Anurag denies her allegation and says that he only hates her and has no problem with Kukki, rather loves everyone except for her. Prerna then reminds him that he only loves money. As Anurag agrees to it, Prerna mocks him for finding another girl with money because he’s going to soon lose all his property.

Meanwhile, Moloy asks Veena the reason why she brought him alongside her and asks if she wants to say something to him. Veena asks him to not say anything to Prerna about Anurag. Moloy asks her how she got to know that he was going to talk about Anurag. Veena replies saying a parent knows what another parent thinks for their children. She adds saying Anurag tried to kill Prerna by pushing her into the Hooghly river, which leaves Moloy shook. Thus, Veena pleads him to not bring up Anurag's topic in front of Prerna ever. After she leaves, Moloy calls Anurag asking him to meet and leaves furiously.

Anurag reaches out to Moloy and asks if he called him. A furious Moloy slaps him and asks him if he tried to kill Prerna by pushing her into the river. He also asks him why he lied to everyone saying Prerna ran away from the marriage and broke their relationship. Moloy continues saying he thought he married Komolika just to show Prerna how happy he is without her but the truth turned out to be completely different. He then decides to file a police complaint against Anurag but the latter pleads him to hear him out once.

A shook Moloy starts running out of breath. Anurag offers him water but Moloy pushes it away. He then pleads Moloy to understand that whatever he did was only to save Prerna. He also says that he did not have any other option at that time but still loves Prerna like he used to before. Later, Komolika interrupts Moloy and Anurag's conversation and asks them what happened but both of them decided to stay silent.

So, a curious Komolika starts wondering what could they be discussing. On the other side, Kukki bumps into Kaushik and they stare at each other. Anushka taunts them and takes Kukki away. However, Kaushik wishes for Kukki to turn back but she does not. Meanwhile, Anurag asks Moloy to act normal because they had guests over.

