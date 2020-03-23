'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Preview March 23, 2020: Prerna Feels Attached To An 8-year-old

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has an interesting twist coming up which is sure to leave the fans hooked on for more. The show recently saw a jump in the plotline as the viewers are being shown how the story shapes up after 8 years of separation between Anurag and Prerna. The show will soon introduce a little girl who will steal away Prerna’s heart.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay preview, March 23

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most religiously followed shows on Indian television. According to a report by a leading daily, Prerna will soon come across a little girl, to whom she will instantly feel attached. Prerna is expected to come across the girl while she is on her way to work, as the girl is selling balloons. Prerna will invite the child into the car and have a sweet conversation with her. She will also try to buy the balloon but the little girl will give it to her for free, out of affection. The girl will also reveal that she sells the balloons with her maasi. However, the most shocking revelation for Prerna will be that the girl is eight years old. This will also make her think of how her child would have been about the same age. The leading daily also reported that the balloon which was given to Prerna will somehow fly off her driver’s grip and land in the hands of Anurag. This twist in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay is sure to have the audience intrigued.

Fans wonder what is in store for Anurag Basu

The recent episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay saw Anurag Basu, played by Parth Samthaan, killing Prerna, played by Erica Fernandes. Fans have been wondering ever since what made Anurag Basu take such a drastic step. Have a look at what the fans have been saying.

#KasautiiZindagiiKay #AnuragBasu n his unwavering unconditional irrevocable love for Pre is the one n only string that holds the hope of #AnuPre! Be it Komo 1,Bajaj, ML or now Komaj track his love for Pre is the most beautiful ever n #ParthSamthaan is winning hearts as Anu! pic.twitter.com/ltujAloMWh — Edangel (@AngelinaEdangel) March 20, 2020

Few minutes & the impact he left! His expressions are enough to feel the emotions! #AnuragBasu ready to face everything so that she can live & live happily He is always superior to his love! #ParthSamthaan the way he modulate his voice in each scene its WOW! #KasautiiZindagiiKay pic.twitter.com/YzezVTrqqz — chitra. (@_chitra_dhar) March 20, 2020

#KasautiiZindagiiKay #AnuragBasu despises Komo n taunts her , we have numerous scenes to prove that now! but tolerating her for 8 yrs inspite of she making his n his family's life a living hell needs a strong reason esp after he has pushed Pre n Sneha away from him #ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/yWY0sQ2sYr — Edangel (@AngelinaEdangel) March 20, 2020

