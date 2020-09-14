'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Sep 14 Spoiler: Anurag Suspects Komolika And Nivedita's Plan

Starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is witnessing some intriguing drama. In the previous episode, Prerna signs the deal and gives away Bajaj city's 51 per cent shares to Komolika to save Samidha's orphanage. While Anurag challenges Mr Bajaj, Prerna decides to learn Anurag's part. In the recent episode, Komolika rejoices her victory and decides her next move. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sep 14 spoiler.

In the forthcoming episode, Nivedita and Komolika clink champagne glasses as they celebrate their triumph. The former asks Komolika about her next move, after which the latter tells her that she has a bigger plan coming. Prerna, on the other hand, feels content after seeing Samidha and the kids happy at the orphanage. Samidha's aunt walks in and realises that Prerna is Samidha's real mother. However, she recalls Komolika's threatening words and refrains from telling Prerna the truth.

As Komolika and Nivedita decide their next movie, Anurag bumps into them. The former tries to divert his attention but in vain. Anurag requests Nivedita to show him the papers, after which, the duo gets startled. Anurag suspects their intentions. After they leave, he stumbles upon the champagne glasses. Soon, Anurag is sure that Komolika-Nivedita is hiding something from him.

Meanwhile, Prerna cross-questions Samidha's aunt about the dreadful fire incident that took place eight years ago. She has an uneasy feeling of doubt and feels that, somewhere, Samdhida's aunt is hiding something from her. Prerna decides to speak to her calmly as she tries to understand the truth behind the mysterious fire that took away her daughter's life. However, Samidha's aunt starts weeping.

Kaushik visits the Bajaj mansion to reveal the truth to Kuki. However, he eavesdrops the latter's conversation with her friend. After which, he realises that Kuki hates liars. Kaushik gets panicky and leaves Kuki's home. Whereas, Komolika learns what's cooking between the duo. She decides to trap Kuki and Kaushik in her next plan to demean Prerna and Mr Bajaj's family.

