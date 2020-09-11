'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoilers Sept 11: Prerna Signs Deal Papers, Komolika Rejoices

Starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is witnessing some intriguing drama. In the previous episode, Prerna agrees to give Komolika Basu city's 50% shares, while Anurag and Mr Bajaj lock horns over the project. In the recent episode, Prerna saves Samidha's orphanage by signing the deal. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoilers Sept 11.

In the forthcoming episode, Nivedita explains Komolika the outcome of getting Prerna's sign on the papers without Anurag's consent. However, Komolika is reluctant. She tells Nivedita that Anurag has already destroyed himself, so a small deal doesn't matter anymore. The duo is unaware that Prerna is eavesdropping their conversation. Prerna recollects Anurag's concern when they were locked up in the storeroom. She wonders if he is responsible for demolishing the orphanage.

Komolika's happiness knows no bounds after Prerna gives away the 51% stakes to her. Nivedita gets the orphanage papers and hands them over the Prerna. After the deal is cracked, Prerna warns Komolika about Samidha's safety and leaves the house. Komolika takes the papers with covetous hands and rejoices her victory. Meanwhile, Mohini's ego crushes down bitterly as she recollects how Prerna asked her to get some tea, with cookies.

On the other hand, Anurag and Mr Bajaj indulge in a heated argument after their cars bump into each other. While Prerna earlier warned Komolika, now, Anurag warns Mr Bajaj about his whereabouts. Before leaving, he even takes a jibe at the latter and tells him: "That was always mine, will always be mine." Mr Bajaj understands that he is talking about no one but Prerna.

While Prerna returns home, she remembers Anurag's words and wonders what's cooking in his mind. She also recollects Komolika and Nivedita's conservation and realises that he was right when he said that he wasn't responsible for bringing down the orphanage. Now, she takes a firm stand and makes sure she will learn everything that happened in the past. Prerna tells herself that will she dig deeper to understand why Anurag tried to kill her eight years ago and why he left no stone unturned in saving her life when they were locked in the room.

