Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sept 15 Spoilers: Anurag Learns Nivedita's Lie, Decides Next Move

Starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is witnessing some interesting drama. In the previous episode, Prerna doubts Samidha's aunt, whereas Anurag doubts Komolika and Nivedita's whereabouts. In the recent episode, Komolika rejoices her victory and decides her next move. However, Anurag realises that Nivedita is hiding something from him. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sep 15 spoilers.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sep 15 spoilers

In the forthcoming episode, Samidha and Prerna walkout for a treat. They relish some street food and realise they have similar tastes. Meanwhile, Kuku's car breaks down in the middle of the road, after which, Kaushik helps her out. They also stand by and sip some tea. Kuki is astonished to see how Kaushik saves his money. Moreover, she loves how he likes simple things around him. Kaushik explains his monthly schedule to her also reveals that it's no one but Anurag who has taught him to value money. After hearing this, Kuki is impressed. She tells him that his heart is pure and requests him to be his friend.

Mr Bajaj watches the duo, as they have a gala time on the streets. Anurag, on the other hand, stumbles upon the champagne glasses and releases that Nivedita has lied to him. He feels hurt knowing how his own sister never understood him. Anurag decides to find out what's hidden behind the papers. Meanwhile, Prerna and her mother Veena indulge in an emotional conversation. Prerna realises how her mother understands her, in the same way, she understands Samidha.

She then tells Veena that she has given away the stakes to Komolika and is scared how Mr Bajaj will react to it. Veena consoles her and is happy with Prerna's decision. However, Veena requests Prerna to inform her husband about the deal. Kaushik, on the other hand, falls into Komolika's trap after he reveals some secrets to her. Kaushik tells the latter that he has fallen in love with Kuki, after which, Komoliks targets the duo to create problems in Prerna's life.

