'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 11 Written Update | Prerna Signs The Deal

In the September 11 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna gives away shares in her company to Komolika in exchange for the orphanage papers. But she overhears Komolika and Nivedita’s conversation and becomes confused. Meanwhile, Mr Bajaj and Anurag engage in a heated conversation over parking space.

Prerna signs a deal

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 11 episode begins with Prerna thinking about Samidha and telling Komolika that she can do anything for the girl. Komolika asks Nivedita to look through the files and says it's ok. But she fears if Anurag sees them he will get very angry and Komolika also agrees. Prerna overhears their conversation and gets shocked. Nivedita further adds that he will ruin himself if he gets to know they took a 51% share of Prerna’s company.

Komolika comes and gives the file to Prerna. She asks her to sign the papers. Komolika taunts her saying Nivedita should learn from Prerna. The magazine will now give their award to Komolika knowing she has the shares to Prerna’s company. She tells Prerna that she will send a copy of it to her. Prerna asks for the orphanage paper and Nivedita goes to bring it.

Komolika tells Prerna that when she found Prerna in Anurag’s embrace she decided to destroy the orphanage. She tried to explain to Prerna but the latter did not listen. Prerna warns her that if she and Anurag try to hurt the children then she will regret her decision. Komolika is not perturbed and asks her to stay away from Anurag’s life. Prerna replies saying she anyway hates him so there will be no such situations. Just then Nivedita comes with the orphanage papers and they exchange files.

Mr Bajaj and Anurag have a ward of words

Meanwhile, Anurag was on his way to the company while talking on the phone. He is about to park when Mr Bajaj comes and parks his car in the space Anurag wanted. Mr Bajaj gets down from his car and taunts Anurag saying there might another reason to his anger. Anurag says Mr Bajaj knows the reason behind his anger. Mr Bajaj replies that he has the courage to accept the truth but Anurag. He reminds him that it is easy to love someone but not easy to respect hinting at Prerna. Anurag says he knows his place and does not eye what belongs to others. But he will take whatever is his from Mr Bajaj and he will not let it go. Mr Bajaj leaves and Anurag leaves.

Prerna is worried about Anurag’s intentions

In the Basu mansion, Prerna recalls the conversation between Nivedita and Komolika and then what Anurag had told her. She wonders why would Anurag save her if he did not want her to sign the papers. She thinks of finding out his secrets. On the other hand, Mr Bajaj comes to the office but he keeps thinking about Anurag’s words. He realises that Anurag wants Prerna back but he will never do that since she is safer with him. The episode ended here.

