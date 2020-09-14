Urvashi Dholakia Recalls Funny Moments From 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'; Read Here

Television actor Urvashi Dholakia is best known for her role as Komolika Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay that aired in early 2000. Dholakia has shared some hilarious unscripted moments from the iconic show Kasauti Zindagii Kay, giving a peek into the accidental setbacks that happened on the sets of the show. Read on:

Urvashi Dholakia shares moments from Kasautii Zindagi Kay

The iconic female vamp Komolika, played by Urvashi Dholakia, received widespread acclaim. Komolika was a strong-headed woman who knew what she wanted to would go to any lengths to achieve it. It would be surprising to know that ‘signing a hefty cheque’ and ‘popping the champagne bottle’ would turn into such a hilarious mishap on set for the iconic vamp.

Recalling her memories about a scene from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi Dholakia shared, “It was a scene where Amar Upadhyay and I are in office, I had to sign a cheque of a few hundred crores after which we were supposed to celebrate by popping a champagne bottle. We had two bottles of champaign on set, which was a big deal at that time, and I had just 2 shots to get it right”.

For the master shot, Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika had to sign the cheque after which they would pan the camera out with Amar in the wide shot and immediately after that she was supposed to open the champagne bottle.

Source: Still from Kasautii Zindagii Kay

While talking about the first hindrance she says, “The first hindrance of the scene was that I had no clue how to pop a champagne bottle at the time but the directors were adamant that my character had to do it and not Amar’s. The second hindrance was that nobody on set knew how many zeroes are there in those many hundred of crores (haha). So, it was decided that as I am on my 6th zero the camera would pan out and they will edit it to the wide frame.”

In the first take, Urvashi Dholakia popped the bottle way too soon and a bottle got wasted. She got pressurized in the second one that before the camera could zoom out and include Amar, she had already popped the bottle and the champaign was all over Amar’s face and his suit was drenched with champagne. But he continued to give the shot while Urvashi Dholakia couldn't stop laughing. She said that this one's an unforgettable memory of hers from Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The older version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast included Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan, later replaced by Hiten Tejwani, Urvashi Dholakia, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Although Urvashi Dholakia is most instantly recognised for her role as Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she has also played the role of Queen Iravati in Chandrakanta. She also won the title of Bigg Boss 6, which was a major part of her television career.

