'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 14 Written Update | Anurag Doubts Komolika & Nivedita

In the September 14 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Chandrika watches Prerna and Samidha together. She lies to Prerna about the fire but Prerna does not believe her. Anurag catches Komolika and Nivedita celebrating their win over Prerna.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 14 episode begins with Priyanka telling Chandrika that because of Prerna’s efforts the orphanage will not be destroyed. The latter thinks that this is how blood relations find a way towards each other. She watches Prerna Samidha interact and understands Prerna is so happy with Samidha. She approaches her and asks to talk to her.

In the Basu mansion, Nivedita brings a champagne glass to Komolika and the latter comments that she looks very happy. Nivedita replies that they have attained their dream 51 shares in Bajaj City so what is the next move. Komolika tells her that now she wants to make Prerna beg. Just then Anurag comes asking for Nivedita. They quickly hide the files but Anurag notices it and asks what is she hiding. Nivedita replies that it is just some papers that Komolika wanted her to review. She then makes an excuse to leave but Anurag asks for the file.

Nivedita thinks to herself that now Anurag will get to know everything while Komolika fears that he will get to know she has blackmailed Prerna. However, Nivedita hands him the file. Komolika tells Anurag just then that Prerna came to their house. Anurag stops what he is doing. Komolika continues that Prerna brought a magazine and was shouting in their house saying she will ruin them. Nivedita gets a call saying the meeting is starting and she takes the file from Anurag and leaves.

Anurag asks Komolika why does she think that Prerna will this. She replies that Prerna wanted to insult him. Anurag gets angry and asks her not to say something like that again. Komolika taunts him saying it is no use explaining anything to him. Anurag is about to leave when he notices the champagne glasses and becomes suspicious of Komolika and Nivedita.

Meanwhile, Chandrika thanks Prerna for her help. The latter replied she has done it for Samidha. She notices the burns on Chandrika’s neck and the latter explains that she was caught in a fire. Priyanka asks it happened eight years ago. Prerna gets anxious and asks if the accident took place at the orphanage. Chandrika lies about the orphanage’s name and replies that she does not remember much because she was hurt. She gets emotional and leaves. Prerna thinks to herself that she does not feel like believe Chandrika’s story. The episode ended here.

