Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sept 3 Spoiler: Anurag Apologises To Prerna And Reveals The Truth

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel in lead roles is kicking off with some intriguing drama. While the viewers saw a rift between Anurag and Prerna, the former confessed his love for Prerna to Komolika. In the recent episodes, Anurag and Prerna bump into each other because of their growing affection towards Samidha. Now, Anurag asks Prerna how she fell in love with him, despite the flaws. Read on the Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sept 3 spoiler.

In the previous episode, Anurag lies to Prerna about her wound. However, in the forthcoming episode, Prerna searches for the information on Google and realises that Anurag lied to her about the thorn. On the other hand, Ronit and Shivani's mutual friend, Shilpa, graces the duo's Mehendi ceremony. Shilpa warns Shivani about Ronit's whereabouts. But Ronit interrupts the duo and lashes out at Shilpa. He requests her to not interfere in their matter and also confesses his love for Shivani in front of her, pretending to be a good fiance.

On the other hand, Prerna is left puzzled and can't answer post Anurag's revelation. She recollects all the good memories, but then, she also recalls Anurag's past with Komolika and lashes out at him. Anurag apologies to Prerna and also tells her that he is tired of fighting with her. When Prerna wants to leave, he forces her to wait. Anurag also tells her that he is very very tired now and wants to tell her everything about the past.

Meanwhile, Kaushik and Moloy check Ronit's phone and try to find out some secrets. However, they fail to get the password. Mohini and Komolika indulge in a secretive conversation. Meanwhile, Anurag tells Prerna that whatever he may have said in the past, he never meant it. He tells her that he can't stay away from her. A reluctant Prerna thinks he's lying. Later, Anurag asks her to look into his eyes, but, Prerna fails to recognise his innocence. She says he has changed completely and wouldn't want to get trapped into his next plot. However, Anurag is adamant enough to reveal his feelings to Prerna.

