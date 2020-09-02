'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 2 Written Update | Anurag Takes Care Of Prerna

In the September 2 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna hurts her hand on a thorn. Anurag takes care of the wound. Kaushik feels guilty for framing Kuki. Komolika makes sure Ronit is behaving while Moloy in on their secret.

Everybody has different things in their mind

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 2 episode began with Anurag apologising. But Samidha tells him that Prerna was wrong to have blamed him and asks him to give her a rose. But Komolika takes Prerna away. Meanwhile, Anurag thinks he has no other way for him.

Monu asks Kaushik if he is in love with Kuki. The latter says he is only feeling guilty for his actions. Monu wonders that now he will go to jail. On the other hand, Shivani looks at Ronit and smiles. Komolika texts Ronit and tells him to pretend to be crazy about Shivani. He goes to Shivani and pretends to be loving and caring. Moloy looks on.

Anurag helps Prerna

In another scene, Prerna hurts herself by a thorn and Anurag tends to her wound. He notices that she is still wearing the anklet that he had gifted her. Prerna tries to trivialise the situation saying it was nothing serious. They begin to argue. Anurag asks her to stop talking and let him help her as she had helped him at the construction site.

Meanwhile, Kaushik thinks that he used to think Kuki was an arrogant girl but that is not correct. He used to think she was a spoilt girl but now he can see the sadness in her eyes but cannot understand why. He feels sad watching her crying. Kuki hears Kaushik’s words and remembers their moments together.

During the Mehendi ceremony…

On the other hand, Ronit comes and praises Shivani’s Mehendi. Suman and Kajal smile seeing their love. Komolika, however, praises Ronit in her mind for such brilliant acting. Kajal teases Ronit and Shivani telling them that they can wait till their wedding to praise each other. But Moloy understands that Ronit is behaving like this only because Komolika had text him to do it.

Ronit tells that he wants Shivani’s initials on her to see how much she loves him and Suman agrees. Moloy looks for Mohini and tells her that he wants to test how much she loves him. He asks the girl to apply Mehendi on his hands as well. The scene makes Komolika disgusted. However, Moloy says just one dot of Mehendi will be perfect but seeing Mohini falter he says he will stop it if it is too much for her. Mohini replies yes and Moloy goes to show his Mehendi to Ronit. He takes Ronit’s phone and leaves.

Meanwhile, Anurag asks Prerna to behave like a woman of her age and not like Samidha. Prerna screams out in pain. But Anurag asks to be patient while removes the thorn. He then tells her that now their score is equal. The episode ended here.

