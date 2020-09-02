'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoilers: Anurag To Give Prerna A Rose And Heal Her Wound?

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While the viewers saw Anurag and Prerna's growing affection towards Samidha, now, Komilka succeeds in her first step of creating a rift between the duo. However, Samidha declares Anurag and Prerna as friends and brings in another twist in the tale. Samidha now asks Anurag to give Prerna a rose.

In the previous episode, Samidha requested Anurag and Prerna to be friends. After which, the duo held each other's hands and recalled their good old days. And now, in the forthcoming episode, Samidha will ask Anurag to give Prerna a rose. However, Komolika comes in his way and interrupts the moment. A jealous Komolika takes Prerna along with her.

Later, Suman asks Samidha about her thoughts on rasgulla. After this, Samidha explains to Anurag that anything beyond a certain limit is not good. Anurag tells himself that he's tired of fighting with Prerna, but he has no option left. On the other hand, Mohini asks Komolika to draw Anurag's name on her hand with Mehendi and Komolika doesn't let the opportunity go. She wants to make Prerna feel jealous. Kuki stumbles upon Kaushik's brooch and decides to return it to him. Meanwhile, Kuki eavesdrops on Kaushik's conversation with his friends wherein he makes a revelation about his love for her.

Moloy, who is on a hands-on mission to get to know Komolika's truth, watches her text Ronit. However, he is unaware of whom she is messaging. After Ronit receives Komolika's message, he pretends to be a good fiance. Whereas, Anurag takes care of Prerna, who gets hurt on her leg. But once again, they begin fighting.

Kaushik, on the other hand, can't stop gushing over Kuki. He goes on and on, and Kuki overhears everything. Moloy requests Komolika to apply Mehendi on his hand to check if Mohini loves him. Interestingly, Moloy finally steals Ronit's phone and escapes. Meanwhile, Anurag tries to remove the thorn from Prerna's feet. After which, Anurag tries to tell her truth. Will he reveal the secret behind why he left Prerna eight years ago?

