Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update September 1: Anurag & Prerna To Become Friends?

In the September 1 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag and Samidha indulge in an emotional conversation. When Samidha speaks about her past, Anurag recalls all the memories with Sneha and for once, feels that Samidha is his very own daughter. However, he gives his thoughts a break after Samidha reveals the Aashram's name. Read the Kasautii Zindagii Kay written update below.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sept 1 episode

During the Mehendi ceremony, Veena and Mohini indulge in an ugly spat. As Mohini belittles Veena, the latter tells her that times have changed now. Veena bluntly informs Mohini to stay within her limits, as she is not the same woman who once worked with Basu Industries. A furious Mohini demeans the entire family, but they take it as one of her antics and let it go.

On the other hand, Moloy and Kaushik are all set to steal Ronit's phone. Kaushik talks to Ronit about his plans and also requests him to share his love story. Kaushik does take away his phone, but Ronit catches hold of him. However, Kaushik tells him that it was by mistake. Moloy then thinks of another plan to trap Ronit.

When Prerna sees Samidha and Anurag together, she rushes to check up on her. Prerna gets hyper as Samidha gets a cut on her hand. She blames Anurag for the same. Interestingly, Samidha enjoys watching the duo fight. She requests them to be friends. She keeps Prerna's hand on Anurag's and declares them as friends. Prerna and Anurag dwell on the moment and reminisce their fond memories. Komolika, who is watching all this, loses her cool. She decides to kick Samidha out the way to keep Anurag and Prerna distant.

Love blooms between Kaushik and Kuki as they time and again bump into each other. The duo also speaks to each other and talks about their plans. Kuki tells Kaushik that she thought he wasn't her kind, but, with time, she realised that he's a good person. Kaushik is left smitten after the conversation. Meanwhile, after demolishing the orphanage, Komolika plots another plan to create a rift between Anurag and Prerna.

