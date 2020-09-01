'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoilers : Anurag Leaves Prerna Speechless By Asking A Question

In the latest episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the turn of events will certainly change the equation between Anurag and Prerna. The episode precap shows how Anurag would confront Prerna about her love for Anurag. In the upcoming episode, Prerna and Anurag will get into a verbal spat with each other.

Prerna will try to say the wrong things to Anurag to make him feel bad. She will say that she didn’t understand why girls were mad for him because neither in college nor now he has any charm or personality. Anurag listens to her carefully. Later when Prerna tries to leave the room, Anurag stops her by holding her hand.

Anurag says to Prerna, “If I had no charm, and there was nothing special about me, then how and why did you fall in love with me?” The precap ends with Prerna standing speechless after what Anurag says. Take a look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo.

Also Read| 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 24 written update: Anurag reveals what happened 8 years ago

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast

The show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has seen quite a few changes over the past few months. Previously, actor Karan Singh Grover was seen playing Mr Bajaj but he quit the show abruptly, following which Karan Patel filled in his shoes. The key role of Komolika was initially played by actor Hina Khan who has a huge fan-following in the television world.

However, she quit the show within the first few months and Aamna Sharif took her place. The makers are reportedly looking for a new actor who can play Prerna after reports of Erica Fernandes’ exit have been making rounds on the internet.

Also Read| 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 26 Written Update | Anurag And Prerna argue over Samidha

About Parth’s exit from the show

According to a Pinkvilla report, Parth Samthaan decided to walk out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as he would like to focus on his health and other projects. A source close to the portal said Parth would like to concentrate his attention on the other projects he is in talks with. The source also added that Ekta Kapoor tried to convince Parth to continue, but the actor expressed his willingness to go out. Adding to this, the source also said Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's production team has already begun considering actors to step in Parth's shoes.

Also Read| 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 28 written update | Will Prerna save the Ashram?

Also Read| 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 31 written update: The day of Shivani & Ronit's Mehendi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.