'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sep 18: Nivedita To Reveal Komolika's Truth To Anurag?

Starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is witnessing some interesting drama. In the previous episode, Chandrika confronts Komolika and tells her the truth about Sneha. Anurag, on the other end, is puzzled to know about the shares. In the recent episode, Mr Bajaj learns about Kuki's rustication, whereas Nivedita re-considers her decision. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler Sep 18.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler Sep 18

In the forthcoming episode, Kuki tells Prerna that she has fallen in love with someone. However, she doesn't reveal the person's name at first. Prerna is overjoyed to know the news. She explains Kuki what feelings are all about. After Kuki tells her that it's Kaushik, she still remains happy about it.

Chandrika, on the other hand, talks about how they changed Sneha's name to Samidha in the past. Komolika looks at Samidha and realises that she has Prerna and Anurag's features. In his attempt to save Kuki, Kaushik gets caught by the watchmen. The principal arrives at the college and tells him that she will involve his family. Kaushik is tensed about the outcome. He gets scared knowing what will happen when Anurag will confront him.

Komolika on the other end plots another trap with Chandrika. While the latter behaves selfish, Komolika slaps her and warns her about her whereabouts. Chandrika urges Komolika to give her Rs 12 lakhs and then she will not tell the truth to anyone. Komolika slaps her again and Samidha wakes up from her sleep. Nivedita wonders if she is on the right track. She recollects how Komolika saved their family's business. She thinks Prerna is a problem for Anurag. For once she feels Anurag's problems. However, she is reluctant about telling him the truth.

Mr Bajaj learns about Kuki's rustication, whereas Anurag confronts Komolika about the 51% shares. After which, Prerna and Anurag once again bump into each other. They get caught up in an emotional moment outside their office. It will be interesting to see if Mr Bajaj watches the duo.

