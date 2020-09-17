Actor Sahil Anand Aka Anupam Wraps Up His Shoot And Bids Adieu To 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (KZK) has been making headlines lately after reports by several online portals suggest that the show is nearing its conclusion. After actor Charvi Saraf aka Shivani Sharma's exit from the soap opera last week, actor Sahil Anand also wrapped up his portion of the shoot and bid adieu to KZK.

Earlier today, Sahil took to his Instagram handle to share a streak of pictures with the cast of the Star Plus show and expressed that although his on-screen journey with them has come to an end, their 'off-screen madness has just begun'.

Sahil Anand wraps up Kasautii Zindagii Kay's shoot

On September 17, 2020, Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Sahid Anand, who essayed the pivotal role of Anupam Sengupta in the soap opera, announced wrapping up the shoot of KZK. Sahil took to his Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt farewell note, wherein he shared that Anupam will 'always hold a special place in my heart'.

Sharing a couple of pictures from the sets of KZK, the MTV Roadies 4 fame poured his heart out in the caption of the post as he wrote, "Not sure when we'll have an opportunity to come together for another project and have mad fun on the set! But yes, off-screen madness has just begun!! (sic)".

He also thanked the entire team of the Star Plus show including producer Ekta Kapoor and director Muzammil Desai for giving him the opportunity to be a part of their show.

Furthermore, he also went on to thank all of his fans who made his journey as Anupam noteworthy as he wrote, "And of course big thank you to all my fans who gave me and my on-screen character, Anupam so much love and affection". He added stating, "Can't wait to treat you guys with more great characters, but of course, Anupam will always hold a special place in my heart".

Check out his IG post below:

Meanwhile, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, former cast member Charvi Saraf confirmed Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's ending and revealed that the show will air its last episode on October 3, 2020. Rumours were rife that protagonist Parth Samthaan has decided to quit the show, and thus the makers are planning to pull off the show.

