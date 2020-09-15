'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' SPOILERS: Komolika Is Shocked To Learn About Prerna's Daughter

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay which is back after the lockdown is filled with twists and turns in its plot ever since its resumed shooting. However, the Star Plus show is soon coming to an end. The show features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 15 spoilers that will be shown in the forthcoming episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's new episode on September 15

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 September 15 episode will show that Komolika finally comes to know that Prerna's daughter Sneha is still alive. It will be thus revealed that Prerna's daughter whom she lost eight years ago is back now. Since the show has already taken the eight-year leap, it will be revealed that Prerna's daughter Sneha whom she lost eight years ago and has had a tumultuous relationship with Anurag since then is now alive. But however neither Anurag nor Prerna would come to know about this, instead, their ill wisher Komolika will get this news first.

It will also be revealed that it was Komolika who had actually kidnapped Sneha and given her to an orphanage when she was born. Later it was found that the orphanage caught fire and thus all kids lost lives, so Komolika assumed that Sneha is dead now and was happy about her successful plan after taking away Prerna's source of happiness.

In the coming episodes, it would be shown that Chandrika, who is actually the caretaker of Samidha calls Komolika and reveals to her that Sneha is indeed alive. Chandrika tells that Sneha was actually saved from the fire eight years ago. In the video, it is also revealed that Anurag finds out that Prerna has actually transferred 51% of her stakes to the Basu City project. He doubts her actions and thinks she might have a reason to do this. Here is a precap of the upcoming episode shared by one of the fan pages of the show.

Here is a pic of Prerna's daughter Sneha on the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's sets. The role of Sneha is played by Tasheen Shah.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the show

